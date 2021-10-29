Facebook covers itself legally, under pressure from ‘Facebook Papers’

Facebook has not yet been able to escape the troubled waters of the Facebook Papers, the multiple newspaper articles that were published from documents leaked by Frances Haugen. And while the company tries to move forward in the least chaotic way possible, at least in public view and maturing the idea of ​​a name change, it tries to legally cover itself before the requests of authorities.

As published The New York Times, Facebook has asked all of its employees to preserve all internal documents and communications related to their businesses dating from January 1, 2016. This was reported to employees Tuesday evening via email.

The e-mail indicates that the measure has been taken before the appearance of the first requests by “governments and legislative bodies.” What the social network has done is, basically, impose a legal hold to prevent employees from deleting documentation related to their operations from the date mentioned above. A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed the determination by NYT, but did not elaborate on it.

Additionally, employees have been advised to preserve all encrypted messages related to company operations. But that’s not all, as they have also been asked to stay away from “ephemeral” messaging platforms for work purposes; and that no references to this legal hold are posted in Workspace, the communication channel that Facebook uses internally.

However, the determination does not cover the entire company. Documents and communications that relate exclusively to WhatsApp, for example, are not reached by the measure. And the same goes for New Product Experimentation, Facebook’s internal incubator, and the study dedicated to augmented reality Sparks AR.

All critical eyes are on Facebook

The Facebook Papers They caused a real shake-up at the firm led by Mark Zuckerberg. The social network tried to deny the validity of the investigations, considering that they are based on partial documents, but it is evident that internally they have caused havoc.

The documents leaked by Frances Haugen have put Facebook under the microscope by a variety of controversial or questionable determinations. From the application of censorship in Vietnam, to the recognition that tools are lacking to prevent the viralization of hate speech; without forgetting the serious problem of human trafficking – which Facebook also knows happens on its platforms – and the decision to put metrics above all else, even if they threaten the health of users.

For now, the company would also work on an operative bolt to prevent further leaks from inside. To do this, he would make some working groups private, in order to limit access to information or internal debates on sensitive issues.