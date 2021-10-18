Facebook seeks employees in Europe to develop its ‘metaverse’

Facebook’s plans to develop its metaverse are serious. The social media giant has announced that it will create 10,000 jobs in Europe bringing its kind of digital parallel world. It will be driven by virtual and augmented reality technologies that will seek to provide the basis for a set of interconnected virtual experiences that promise to get closer to what interaction is in person.

“This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent,” says Facebook. Along these lines, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg assures that highly qualified jobs will be created in Europe in the next five years and that searches will focus on Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Facebook ensures that European countries are at the forefront of various fields. While Germany stands out for advances in biotechnology, in Spain there are “record levels of investment in startups that solve everything from online grocery delivery to neuroelectronics.” Sweden, for its part, “is on track to become the first cashless society by 2023.”

Europe becomes the heart of Facebook’s ‘metaverse’

Credit: Unsplash

Along these lines, Facebook points out that Europe has a series of advantages that make it an attractive place for tech companies. Among them are: a large consumer market, world-class universities, and high-quality talent. “We have long believed that European talent is a world leader. That is why we have invested so much in it over the years,” the company adds.

The multinational also seeks to approach governments so that its metaverse plan can go ahead. In his statement, he points out the need for the Digital Single Market to be completed. In this way, Facebook wants to guarantee “stability in international data flows that are essential for a flourishing digital economy.”

“We look forward to working with governments across the EU to find the right people and markets to take this forward, as part of an upcoming recruitment drive across the region,” notes Facebook. And in relation to potential security concerns, it ensures that no single company will own and operate the metaverse.

At the moment Facebook has not provided details about the required jobs. Yes you said before that you will invest $ 50 million in research to develop your metaverse in collaboration with companies. But the company led by Mark Zuckerberg will not be alone in this universe, Microsoft, Roblox and Epic Games, are investing heavily in their own versions of the metaverse.