Facebook will make creators not pay commissions to Apple

Facebook announced an update to its fan subscription system. Meta’s social network will allow content creators to accept monthly payments through Facebook Pay. This will allow them raffle 30% commission from the App Store. In addition, they will be able to benefit from a series of new bonuses.

Starting today, creators will have the ability to set up Facebook Pay in Creator as an additional payment method for their subscriptions. If you set this option, fans will subscribe through a web form outside of the Facebook iOS app, instead of the traditional method that leaves commissions to Apple.

This Facebook approach seems to take advantage of the grays of App Store policies. They prohibit iOS apps from offering alternative payment options. However, they leave a legal vacuum regarding the role of the creators, who are the beneficiaries of the maneuvering of the social network.

The ability to bypass App Store fees adds to Facebook’s promise that will not charge any fees to creators for their fans’ subscriptions until 2023. “When people buy subscriptions from this website on the web or on mobile, the creators will be able to keep 100% of the money,” says the social network.

Facebook also wants to boost creators with bonuses. The platform will pay them between $ 5 and $ 20 for each new subscriber until 2021. In addition, they can earn a bonus of up to $ 10,000. Of course, it is a benefit that works by invitation and only in the 27 countries where subscriptions are available. Those interested can obtain more information here.

What are Facebook subscriptions?

Credit: Facebook

Facebook subscriptions are a way for creators to receive monthly income for their work. They are customizable and the creators choose the monthly price. These also provide rewards for fans, who can benefit from exclusive content and other benefits.

Anyone who is already subscribed to a creator can choose to share their email address in the support center settings section of the creator page. This can help content creators grow their business outside of Facebook, the company says.