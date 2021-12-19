Ford made a car out of plastic from soy, wheat, hemp, and flax in 1941

Soybean car. Soy automobile. Sounds like something modern, sustainable, ecological. But already in 1941, a certain Henry Ford proposed to make cars with sustainable plastic parts created with soy, wheat, hemp, flax and other materials. A way out of petroleum-based metals and plastics. A pioneering idea for the first half of the 20th century. At a time when environmental awareness was not yet a popular topic.

Make a vehicle with soy plastic, sustainable plastic. Unite agriculture with industry. Create safer cars and substitute metals, increasingly scarce in the run-up to World War II. Henry Ford is the father of the mass production. In his case, of motor cars. And in large part, it is responsible for popularize the automobile among the popular classes. Come on, which is one of the causes that almost everyone has a motor vehicle today.

Interestingly, the person responsible for popularize a polluting means of transport, had the idea of ​​making sustainable cars. At least in its manufacture. Abandoning steel and aluminum for sustainable plastics that grew faster on the ground that oil was extracted from the depths and with less impact on nature. Something that was not yet a topic that motor car manufacturers talked about at the time.

Chemist Robert Boyer with a model soy car and miniature chassis. Fountain: V-8 Times

Henry Ford has an idea

Much has been said about Henry Ford. So little will we reveal that his biography has not already been told. Its great milestone, build the Ford T in 1908. It was not the first for the Ford Motor Company. But it did initiate a series of business successes. An innovative car with a left-hand drive, closed engine and transmission, and spring suspension. The key to his success was easy to operate and repair. Relatively cheap to buy and mass-produced using assembly tapes. By 1914, 250,000 units had already been sold. 472,000 in 1916. Its original price was $ 825 at the time. And by 1916, its price had dropped to $ 360.

Then came the 1927 Ford A, and in the 1930s they started proliferate various models of Ford automobiles. By then, the Ford Motor Company was already a giant in the automotive industry. And after several successful projects and others more controversial, Ford continued looking for new formulas for innovate in their vehicles. One of these innovations was unveiled in 1941 in Dearborn, Michigan, at a fair open to the public.

At Dearborn Days, the annual community fair there, on August 13, 1941, the soybean car, the soybean car, was presented. A motor vehicle covered in soy plastic. Fourteen panels that made the car was lighter. Specifically, it weighed about 2,000 pounds, 1,000 pounds below normal at the time, according to the official website of the Henry Ford museum. “The exact ingredients of the plastic panels are unknown because there is no record of the formula at present.” But according to The New York Times, the soybean plastic in that prototype was made from soybeans, wheat and corn. Other media added more ingredients to the list, such as hemp or flax.

Robert Boyer and Henry Ford with their plastic car at their presentation in 1941. Fountain: Henry Ford Museum

The soy car

Soy fiber impregnated with a phenolic resin with formaldehyde. This was the main ingredient in soybean plastic in soybean cars, according to Lowell E. Overly, Ford’s chief designer and builder of the soybean car, who had the help of chemist Robert A. Boyer. The project arose in 1938 and was conceived in the Soy laboratory from Greenfield Village. There the ecological plastic of soy was created. And as for the design of the chassis, it was carried out by Eugene T. Gregorie, who is mentioned in the patent for this car from 1940.

However, the patent does not mention the manufacturing materials, so we can deduce that they were manufactured with steel tubes. Yes indeed. It was a modern and lightweight chassis that I would spend less fuel. It also featured improved wheel suspension. And it was definitely easier to build, cheap and durable.

Unfortunately, at present there is no prototype nor physical model of Ford’s soy car. Only photographs of the vehicle in its presentation back in 1941 and some image of the chassis. One of the best sources for this car ahead of its time is a 1988 interview by Rusty Davis with Lowell E. Overly for the V-8 Times trade magazine. Six illustrated pages with models of the Soybean car, its metallic structure and, finally, its prototype finished with a modern design very typical of the 30s and 40s of the last century.

The interior of Ford’s plastic car. Steel tubes. A light and modern design. Fountain: Henry Ford Museum

Overly was one of the key pieces in making the “plastic car made from soybeans” a reality, as the press and the general public called it. Precisely, the aforementioned interview is titled Henry’s Plastic Car, Henry’s plastic car. By Henry Ford. In this interview they explain to us that already in the 1930s, Ford used plastic derived from soy for some interior parts. From there to spreading the soy plastic to the entire vehicle, it was necessary to take a big leap. Not even the soybean car achieved its goal 100%.

Lowell E. Overly began working for Ford in 1925. In 1938, Henry Ford himself became interested in using agricultural products in his vehicles. Hence, Overly, an engineer by profession, collaborated with the chemist Robert Boyer at the Greenfield Village Soy Laboratory, created in 1929 by Ford himself to research on new materials of agricultural origin. By 1931, they already had a way of creating the material from soybeans. And by 1938 they already had some soy plastic plates by way of samples.

The war is here

World War II was one of the causes for the soy car to come true. And, unfortunately, it was also responsible for the experiment will end ahead of time, without reaching the mass production phase. The second Great War required raw materials such as steel to create the great war machines. Tanks, planes, ships, submarines… There was no place for private cars. So if Henry Ford opted for alternatives in the form of soy plastic, it was not because of environmentalist convictions. He sought not to depend on steel, so rare then.

Lowell E. Overly driving Ford’s plastic car. Fountain: Henry Ford Museum

Soy grew on the ground. The steel had to be extracted from the mines. It wasn’t such a bad idea then make soy plastic cars if you could thus not depend on steel and, at the same time, create lighter vehicles that consumed less and were cheaper to manufacture. But despite the prototype unveiled in the summer of 1941, there was still a long way to go. That prototype still depended on the steel inside and on the rivets that joined the plastic parts.

But the participation of the United States in World War II, after the attack on Pearl Harbor at the end of that same 1941, made the soy car project will come to a standstill. The only prototype ended up inside the Ford Design Department facilities. And, according to the V-8 Times article dedicated to this vehicle, it was probably disassembled so that its steel components will be used in the war machine, so necessary then. The rest of the pieces may have been destroyed by Eugene T. Gregorie, Ford’s lead designer and partner.

Henry Ford’s soybean car of 1941 was ahead of its time. A sustainable solution to a need, the lack of raw materials. If it did not go further, it was due to the technical limitations of the time. The plastic molding it was not as advanced as it is today. But today, little by little we are getting to know innovations in this field, such as car parts made from coffee beans. The bioplastics they are the future of an industry that must leave behind old materials, difficult to recycle and to take advantage of again. In a reality in which sustainability is increasingly necessary if we want maintain our rhythm of life without squeezing the available resources until they are exhausted.

