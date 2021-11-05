G20 emissions could cause millions of deaths in other countries

Consumption of countries that make up the G20 it could cause millions of premature deaths a year. This statement, which could well be dealt with among the points of the Edinburgh Climate Summit (COP26), is the conclusion of a new study, published in Nature Communications, which shows how the emissions of PM 2.5 particles affect health. But not only to the countries that exercise that consumption. Also to others located at a great distance.

If we think about it, it’s not such a weird thing. After all, much of the products we consume in the G20 countries come from other, often low-income nations. This assumes that the emissions derived from industrial production and transportation they are not necessarily generated within the borders where the demand is generated.

In the end, the worst unemployed are always the same. Therefore, this study encourages the leaders of the G20 not to limit the measures to control the emission of polluting substances to its territory. Instead, he recommends going further, establishing synergies with other nations that are highly influenced by them indirectly.

G20 versus G7

The G20, also known as the group of 20, is a international forum of governors and leaders of central banks, established to discuss policies aimed at international financial stability. It is made up the European Union and 19 other countriesAmong which are, for example, the United States, Brazil, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Mexico. They all account for roughly three-quarters of the trade that occurs around the world. Therefore, it is vitally important to study the impact of its consumption.

On the other hand, the G7 is a much shorter list, of only 7 countries, which are considered to have a relevant economic, political and military weight worldwide. In this case, its members are Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. They are all part of the G20; so, given its economic relevanceWe might think that the results of this recent study were comparable to the G7 figures. But it’s not like that. In general, premature deaths caused by emissions from consumption in the G20 countries are much more abundant than those associated with the G7.

This is something that should be considered in large forums, such as the Climate Summit. But above all, it is something that should be studied throughout its complexity. Taking into account also those forgotten countries that, even without belonging to the G20, much less the G7, suffer in the worst way the consumerism of the rest.

PM 2.5 emissions: the most worrying

This study on the impact of consumption in the G20 countries focuses mainly on PM 2.5 emissions. These are those substances whose particles are so fine that they have a diameter less than 2.5 microns. The fact that they are so small is what makes them especially dangerous, as they can infiltrate the lungs through breathing, causing serious health problems. In fact, they have been linked to a large number of diseases, from cardiovascular to some types of cancer.

As for its origin, it may be primary or secondary. The first are those whose emission is generated directly on the earth’s surface, then passing to the atmosphere. They can have a natural origin or are formed by human activity, especially in transportation or industry.

The latter, on the other hand, are formed directly in the atmosphere, by the chemical reaction of substances generated naturally or by human activity. They can be inorganic, which are formed by the oxidation of sulfur dioxide or nitrogen dioxide and its interaction with ammonia. But they can also be organic, when they originate from those known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In this study they differentiate between primary and secondary PM 2.5 particles and conclude that, with the exception of India and Indonesia, half of premature deaths are related to secondary ones. This is also valid for both the G20 and the G7 countries. For this reason, the importance of reducing emissions of VOCs, as well as of other substances involved in these chemical reactions, is highlighted, either ammonia or fossil fuels.

This is one of the few values ​​that the G20 and G7 countries have in common. In fact, although it is estimated that in 2010 there were 1,938 million premature deaths triggered by consumption in G20 nations, for the G7 that figure would be only 323 thousand deaths.

Beyond the navel of the G20

Many of the G20 countries analyzed have an almost exclusive impact on the health of their own inhabitants. However, there are others in which its consumption is closely related to the mortality beyond its borders.

The clearest case is that of the United States, whose footprint in foreign deaths is 62%. And it is very widespread, since it affects the emissions of countries such as China, Mexico, India and Russia. In addition, it is not only in G20 countries, since a close relationship has also been found with premature deaths that occurred in Bangladesh and the Philippines.

However, there are other countries that, even though they are less distributed, show an even higher footprint abroad. It is the case of Saudi Arabia, with 96% and Canada, with 85%.

As for the countries that suffer the most, one of them is China, since its relationship with the supply chain of nations such as France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy or United States they place it as one of the areas most affected by emissions derived from its consumption.

For all this, now that many countries seem to begin to become aware of the implementation of measures to avoid the harmful effects of polluting emissions, either for the environment or human health, one more point should be added to take into account. Those emissions that, even though they are outside the consumer’s borders, are driven by their consumption, should also be considered.

The saddest figure

One of the most worrying data in this study on emissions derived from G20 consumption is the one that indicates the most affected age groups.

Actually, they are over 80 years old those who suffer the most. After all, your health is more delicate and your cells are older. However, there is a very alarming fact about children with ages understood between 0 and 5 years. It is estimated that PM 2.5 emissions from consumption by G20 countries could be behind about 78,600 deaths in this group every year. That’s a much higher number than any other age group. under 50 years old.

And at this point there is something curious and worth noting. The deaths of children derived from the consumption of G7 countries appear to be much lower. The truth is that the countries responsible for these emissions are quite distributed all over the world. But those who suffer the consequences are much more focused. In fact, it is enough that we look at the label of most of the foreign-made products that we have at home to give us an idea. Are China, India and Indonesia.

It is something to pay attention to when trying to find a solution. We could say that it is enough that, as consumers, we only look for products of national origin. But it is not that simple, starting with the purchasing power what is needed to be able to do it and ending with the scarce supply there are in some areas. All this is something that governments must begin to solve, no matter how much consumers take small steps. That’s what events like the Climate Summit now taking place in Edinburgh are for. And that’s what scientists like the authors of this study are for, who put data like these on the table, which we should all know. Even if they hurt.