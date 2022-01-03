Get ready to see these features on 2022 mobiles

2021 has been a strange year for the smartphone market. In part, due to the difficulties that manufacturers have had to face, such as the shortage of semiconductors or that, according to the data, fewer and fewer mobiles are being sold. However, 2021 has also been the year in which the foldables have matured, in which the 120 Hz on screen is here to stay and in which the cameras have advanced considerably with new hardware and software functions. What will the mobiles of 2022 bring us?

While waiting for the technologies that will enter development throughout this year and taking into account those that began in 2021, 2022 will be a year of transition for some of the key features in smartphones. Manufacturers seem to opt for their own processors to be able to optimize their devices and offer exclusive functions for their users, as we have seen with Tensor, Google’s SoC. Therefore, it is likely that the number of smartphones with their own processor will grow during this year. Also folding mobiles or, for example, the charging methods of these devices.

Furthermore, we not only hope that 2022 mobiles Some technologies are introduced, but also other functions and benefits that, in a way, have been a trend in mobile phones in 2021, such as the commitment to cameras with a greater number of pixels. Let’s see what awaits us throughout this year.

Folding, folding and more folding

Samsung has reigned in this category and intends to continue to do so throughout 2022. However, other manufacturers, such as Oppo, Huawei, Honor or Xiaomi, are also expected to market or advertise new mobile with flexible screen.

Huawei and Oppo have already presented their bets for the first half of the year with very interesting features. The Asian manufacturer, which continues with harsh restrictions, has announced the P50 Pocket, a “clamshell” smartphone with an elegant design and a curious “ultra-spectrum” camera. Oppo, on the other hand, has a firmer bet and focused on an audience that seeks productivity in a compact size. The Oppo Find N is small, but at the same time it has a large flexible screen with a hinge capable of avoiding the tedious wrinkle in the center of the panel.

Google also recently announced Android 12L, a special version for this type of smartphone, as well as for tablets. The interface can be adapted depending on the screen size and add more multitasking options for a more intuitive experience.

New ways to charge your mobile

Although wireless charging remains an exclusive function of high-end mobiles, fast charging has advanced considerably during 2021 and it is already easy to find smartphones capable of charging at a power of 100W. This year, the way we supply battery to our devices is expected to go one step further, either thanks to higher powers and, therefore, a shorter loading time, or through new technologies.

Wireless charging is still a feature for high-end mobiles. Will we see a change in 2022?

One of them is the remote charging which Xiaomi is working on, which will allow the battery to be supplied to several devices at the same time and at a distance of several meters. For this, the system has a central base that includes more than 100 antennas. These transmit small waves through the air that reach nearby devices to charge them at a power of about 5W. Now, will remote charging arrive in 2022 mobiles? Although this technology is in a very early development phase and may not arrive for a couple of years, it is highly probable that in 2022 we will know more details, uses or other alternatives to this interesting system.

One charging-related feature that there is no sign of rolling out to 2022 mobiles, but we do hope to see, is the ability to wirelessly supply battery to mid-range devices. That is, the wireless charging in those mobiles that are not high-end.

Front cameras under the screen in 2022 mobiles

Again, the cameras under the screen It is something that we already started to see in 2021. Xiaomi pioneered the Xiaomi Mix 4 and Samsung did the same with its Galaxy Z Fold 3. The main manufacturers’ flagships for the first half of 2022, sadly, do not seem to include this feature. Xiaomi, for example, has already presented the Xiaomi 12, and they have a visible camera. The same happens with the OnePlus 10 Pro, whose design has already been officially seen, and Samsung will not include an under-screen camera in its Galaxy S22 either.

The camera under the screen allows you to say goodbye to the hole or notch, which can sometimes be annoying.

However, it is very likely that the 2022 mobiles that are presented during the second half of the year They do include a camera under the screen, either in the next Samsung flagship folding, in the most advanced Xiaomi smartphones, or in some models of manufacturers such as Honor or Oppo.

Companies, of course, must considerably improve their technology to maintain the quality offered by current selfie cameras. Although Xiaomi has achieved decent results – at least, as shown by the examples it has shared on several occasions – Samsung and its camera under the flexible OLED panel suffers from a poor resolution. Worse, even, than some entry-level mobiles.

With three cameras is more than enough

Will 2022 be the year in which the battle to see which manufacturer includes more cameras in a mobile ends? Everything points to yes. At least on high-end smartphones. The first mobiles of 2022, or those that have already been leaked and that will be launched in the coming months, seem to have abandoned their bet for a greater number of lenses, leaving a total of three sensors on the back and betting on new functions that allow you to maximize the experience when taking pictures.

The Xiaomi 12, for example, includes a triple main camera, the same number of sensors as the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, according to the latest leaks. The war to see who offers a higher resolution sensor also seems to be coming to an end, and the Xiaomi 12, with its 50 megapixel camera, is a great example.

The SIM card will begin to be a thing of the past in 2022 mobiles

The iPhone 14 could arrive without a SIM card tray.

Apple could remove the SIM card tray in the iPhone 14, its range of mobiles for 2022, according to the latest reports. The company would therefore opt for a virtual SIM (also known as eSIM). The information highlights that the firm is in talks with the different operators to make this possible, although there are also probabilities that there are variants with a physical SIM slot, given that many companies still do not offer this option in their rates.

Eliminating the slot for SIM cards, although it has some drawbacks, offers a series of advantages that benefit both Apple and the consumer. The main? Have more space inside the iPhone which can be useful for other components or, for example, for a larger battery.

