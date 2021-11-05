GitHub changes CEO with the departure of Nat Friedman

In a few days GitHub will have a new CEO. This Wednesday it was known that Nat friedman will leave the position of CEO of the company and will occupy his place for Thomas dohmke, who is currently serving as Head of Products. The change of directors will take effect on November 15.

Friedman communicated his departure as CEO of GitHub through a statement posted on the platform. In this way a journey of three years at the helm of the company, taking into account that he assumed the position of CEO when Microsoft bought it.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have all accomplished together. GitHub has grown from a place to store and share code, to a complete developer platform,” he said in his announcement; He added: “With everything we’ve accomplished in mind, and more than five great years at Microsoft under my belt, I’ve decided it’s time to go back to my startup roots. […] So I am on my next adventure: supporting, advising and investing in the founders and developers who are creating the future with technology and addressing some of the greatest opportunities of today. ”

Beyond his departure as CEO, Nat Friedman will continue to be linked to GitHub —Even symbolically— as “president emeritus”. Thomas Dohmke, the new visible face of the platform, was a key piece in the completion of the purchase by Microsoft. Recall that the Redmond firm paid 7.5 billion dollars in 2018 and, although there was initial reluctance on the part of users, they are already more than 73 million developers who are part of the platform.

GitHub also changes the way it reports to Microsoft

The CEO change on GitHub will not alter the company’s relationship with Microsoft. “We will continue to be obsessed with customers, working to support teams of all sizes and projects across the board. […]. And of course we will continue to operate independently as a community, platform and business, “explained Dohmke.

What will change is the way GitHub reports to its owners. Friedman reported to Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s head of artificial intelligence and cloud services; But with Dohmke as CEO, the communication will be with Julia Liuson, the brand new president of the Redmond firm’s developer division.