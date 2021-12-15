Google announces Android 12 Go Edition, for low-end devices

The range of Android devices available on the market is so wide that not everyone can take advantage of each of the options that are included in the new versions of the Google operating system. For this reason, a few years ago those from Mountain View launched Android Go, with the aim of offer a simplified edition to low-cost, low-spec smartphones and tablets. And continuing with this trend, Californians today announced Android 12 Go Edition, which will arrive in 2022.

As its name suggests, this new variant is based on Android 12 and incorporates some of its main novelties. Logically, Android 12 Go Edition users will not be able to enjoy the full experience, as if they were using a high-end device. But they will get access to a faster operating system, and that despite its limitations A key section such as privacy does not give up options.

Let’s start by talking about performance. According to Google, applications that run on Android 12 Go Edition they will run 30% faster than the previous version. In addition, the animations have also been smoother and faster, so that the apps run instantly and the screen is not left blank for a moment, waiting for it to finish loading.

Image: Google

Another relevant aspect of the new operating system for low-end smartphones and tablets is autonomy. The software now includes an option that hibernate applications that are not used for a long period of time; Thus, they will not consume battery and a longer duration of the available energy will be achieved. But this is not all, since it will also serve to prevent these utilities from unnecessarily occupying the available storage, since it is generally limited.

Android 12 Go Edition also comes with an optimized file manager. It will allow you to recover files up to 30 days after having deleted them.

Android 12 Go Edition has its main virtues in performance and privacy

As I told you before, despite its simplicity Android 12 Go Edition does not give up options for users to protect their data. The operating system will incorporate the new privacy panel that we already saw in Android 12. This way, people will know which applications have access to the camera and microphone, and what other permissions they have. Of course, they will be able to activate and deactivate each of them according to convenience. And it will also be possible to tell the apps to use an approximate location, instead of the exact location of the device.

Image: Google

The new software will also make the experience of sharing the mobile with other individuals easier. New guest profiles can be created from the lock screen, and the OS will automatically reset the phone once the session is over.

Google continues to expand the reach of Android 12

Android 12 Go Edition is not the first variant that Google presents based on its latest operating system. Recall that Mountain View also recently announced a version optimized for folding smartphones and tablets under the name of Android 12L. Like the low-spec, ultra-cheap device edition, it will be available in droves starting next year.

