Google Pixel 6: features, price and availability

Following the strategy of previous years, Google took advantage of its annual hardware event to detail, now, everything about the Pixel 6, a generation that promises more than ever. Although in recent weeks they have been sharing information about said terminal, there were still some pending details, including its price and launch date. So today we can finally say that the Pixel 6 no longer has any secrets to keep.

Tensor, the mainstay of the Pixel 6

The biggest novelty of the Pixel 6, without a doubt, is Tensor, the first SoC (system on chip) designed by Google. This step is significant for the Mountain Viewers, because they are creating a custom component that will allow them to set their own pace when it comes to processor innovation. According to your data, Tensor CPU is 80% faster than the previous generation chip, which will be reflected in the overall performance of the system. For its part, the GPU is up to 370% faster.

From Google they convey that Tensor, in addition to standing out in terms of performance and consumption, also pays special attention to security. In fact, they claim that the Pixel 6 has more layers of security than any other smartphone on the market. To support the above, they explain that Tensor works in conjunction with Titan M2, a chip specifically designed to enhance security. On the other hand, they already warn that the terminal will have 5 years of updates to become “more secure” over time.

Once the brain of the Pixel 6 has been defined, it is time to delve into other equally relevant characteristics. For example, the device has 8 GB of RAM, while storage starts from 128GB. However, if you require more space, you can purchase the 256 GB version.

Likewise, embrace a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Unfortunately, the company decided to go for 120 Hz only in the Pro variant. In addition, we again see a perforated panel, although in this generation the front camera is located exactly in the middle – in the Pixel 5 it was placed on the left. In terms of resistance, it is certified IP68 and Gorilla Glass Victus.

Raising the bar in photo editing

Moving on to the photography field, the Pixel 6 has a dual camera whose design will not go unnoticed, since the module extends from side to side. Incorporates 50 MP (main with f / 1.85 aperture) and 12 MP (ultra wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture) sensors. The company clarifies that, in the case of the first sensor, its dimensions were increased to capture more light. Up to 150% more, to be exact. Thanks to this, the Pixel 6’s computational photography system will have more data to improve the level of detail of the images. Regarding the front camera, we find an 8 megapixel sensor with a field of view of 84 °.

The California company already has us used to raising the bar for computational photography every year, and with the Pixel 6 it will be no exception. With the help of Tensor, the terminal offers editing features that we usually only find in dedicated tools – such as Photoshop, for example. One of them is the “Magic eraser”, with which it will be possible to eliminate unwanted objects or people from your captures. You can also eliminate blurred faces caused by a motion capture.

Video is not far behind, as the Pixel 6 can record at resolution 4K and 60 frames per second, which in turn will be complemented by Auto-HDR. Slow motion fan? You can capture video in slow-motion at 240 fps and 1080p resolution.

A battery that promises

Being a larger terminal, Google has managed to take advantage of the interior space to integrate a larger battery. Its capacity is 4,614 mAh, which together with the hardware and software optimization provided by Tensor, promises improved autonomy. Of course, at the moment there are no specific numbers in this regard and everything will depend on the tasks performed by the user. On connectivity, support is offered for the already common 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Price and availability

The Google Pixel 6 is available starting today in the United States for $ 599 dollars. Yes, the price is quite attractive, especially if we take as a reference the costs of other manufacturers that compete in the same segment. The only drawback, as has happened in previous generations of the device, is that it will not officially reach several countries. It will arrive in Spain during the first months of 2022 and, at the moment, there is no information indicating its availability in Latin America.