If you’ve already seen Matrix Resurrections, you know it. The best thing about the movie – despite any other flaws it may have – are its great action scenes. Lana Wachowski took several of her most well-known camera tricks to a new level and I create moments shocking. But he also reminded that the best action scenes have been the protagonists of several of the most beloved films of the last decades.

From epic battles in fantasy worlds, to the confrontation of the greatest superhero team. The best action scenes are part of a much larger, more elaborate idea and use of visual aids in film. Most require months of planning, as well as all kinds of cutting edge technology. And when the combination of both things occurs, the result is undoubtedly extraordinary.

We leave you what we consider five of the best action scenes of the last thirty years. It is not a definitive list, and it certainly does not cover everything that the action genre can show. But without a doubt, it allows an intelligent journey through the cinema of the genre that can express emotions and great circumstances. A reflection on that brilliant power that cinema can create to showcase its great ideas.

Avengers: Endgame with the arrival of The Avengers

It is not only one of the best action scenes in superhero cinema, but surely one of the most brilliant in the history of cinema. With more than thirty characters on stage, a hundred extras, a dozen cameras and months of planning, it’s a milestone. The final showdown between The Avengers and Thanos’ (James Brolin) army stunned the audience and moved fans to tears.

It was the climax of a movie full of amazing moments, but also the finishing touch to an important part of the saga. The great moment? The “Avengers, united” (in English “assembled”) pronounced by Captain America.

The Battle at Helm’s Deep in The Two Towers

The great battle described in the book of the same name by JRR Tolkien, came to the cinema in all its spectacularity. It took place over weeks of filming that required more than 1,300 extras and days of 20-hour shifts on set. In addition to the manufacture of thousands of pieces of armory, more than half a dozen choreographers and experts on the set.

In the end, the result is one of the best action scenes that borders on the extraordinary and that took the concept of the epic of the trilogy to a new level.

Daredevil season one with the fight in the hall

One of the best action scenes made the series famous and fundamentally changed the concept of the hero in the red mask. The three-minute bare-knuckle fight in the middle of a hallway is a triumphant look at Daredevil’s real ability. The camera follows the character of Charlie Cox closely, showing his falls, moments of weakness and best movements. If the series became a milestone in the world of superheroes, it was because of this impressive sequence.

The battle between Neo and Agent Smith in Matrix Revolutions

If a movie could be defined by a scene, without a doubt Matrix Revolutions would do it by the amazing fight that the great enemies of the saga starred in. In an empty city, surrounded by Smith stuntmen and in the rain, Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving clashed for the world and their survival.

This is one of the best all-inclusive action scenes. From flights in the rain, long shots of clean martial arts moves to a bare-handed beating. The future of the simulation was decided in a sequence of almost ten minutes for the story.

Game of Thrones season 6 in Battle of the Bastards

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, it is one of the great battles in the history of television and also of pop culture. The showdown between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) for the right to Winterfell has a rare realistic, dirty and uncomfortable virtue.

He also spares no effort to show the horror of a realistic medieval battle. The result is one of the best epic action scenes of recent years and also the ending of an anthology villain. And that’s a spoiler for you, we recommend watching a little more television.

