Has the pandemic reduced priority to Climate Change?

The 26th edition of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) opens this Sunday in Glasgow. This edition takes over from the one held in the winter of 2019 in Madrid, which hosted the previous edition due to the impossibility of doing so by Chile.

During two weeks, representatives of more than 200 states will debate again on how to tackle the problem of Climate Change and face a real solution to achieve the objective arisen in the 2015 Paris Agreement: keep the Earth’s temperature rise below 2 degrees over the pre-industrial era, with the optimal goal of staying at just +1.5 degrees.

Since 2015, Paris has been spoken of as the great global pact that would redeem the deficiencies of the Kyoto Protocol. An Agreement that nevertheless was born with many footnotes that have not yet been resolved. Among them: reaching an agreement for Article 6 that establishes a certain consensus regarding the emissions market (something that experts dismiss as unlikely), limiting specific objectives for the large economies in decarbonization and involving the poorest countries in it. And all in the year in which the Nobel have recognized the importance of climate science.

Many loose ends, in short, on which many parties involved have to agree at the same time. It doesn’t seem like the best recipe.

This is how the game is in the face of the Climate Crisis

“I’m skeptical by default with COPs. They are very high-level meetings that are the product of negotiation where in many cases there are already predefined aspects before. Although hope must always be maintained, this, due to the current situation, especially runs the risk of endowing civil society with little participation ”, Enoch Martínez, environmental scientist and disseminator through the podcast network Podcastidae, comments to Kirkwood student media.

The UN has warned that the plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions that countries have on the table remain insufficient

The pandemic that delayed this appointment by a year is inescapable to understand the framework of COP26. Both because of how it has reconfigured the objectives of the states in their economic and health perspective, and because of the weight it has had in overshadowing – like so many other things – the so intense debate that had been installed at the government and street level on the problems environmental

“The political agenda has been irretrievably marked by the pandemic,” says Blanca Ruibal, coordinator of Friends of the Earth in Spain to this medium already in January of this year.

Added to this are several reports and leaks that indicate that the path so far is not the correct one. In just the last few weeks, three major studies have put humanity back in the mirror:

Just a few days ago the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published that the level of carbon dioxide reached 413.2 parts per million in 2020, 49% more than pre-industrial levels. And all this despite the stoppage of pandemic activity. Shortly before, the international organization Climate Transparency foresaw a 4% spike in CO2 emissions by 2021 by all G20 members, the most developed countries in the world and those that have contributed the most to global warming.And even more forcefully and recently, the United Nations environment agency (UNEP) warned that the plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions that countries have on the table are still insufficient, and that they should be duplicated to achieve the Paris objectives. In addition, it was also warned that only between 17% and 19% of the investments launched until the first half of 2021 in the face of the pandemic were really focused on the ecological and energy transition.

Has the pandemic eaten up climate ambition? And the debate in the street?

But beyond governments, we citizens have lost focus on the climate problem. The COP25 in Madrid / Chile was also the one of the exhibition before the world of the phenomenon Greta Thunberg, from Fridays for Future, and from a mobilization that made it even more logical to cross an ocean by sailboat than to participate in a meeting by videoconference to avoid emissions.

“Everything that was advanced in 2019 and at COP25 as a result of mobilization can only be labeled as positive. Especially because of how the younger generations have been involved. But it is true that now there is less social pressure. In a way In a pandemic context it is logical, the media focus is elsewhere now … ” Enoch Martinez

As we searched for certain data on this, we have tracked how some related Google searches have evolved, and the effect is clear:

The challenge of integrating developing countries and the emissions market

Another of the objectives of COP26 is to integrate developing countries through financing. For now, it appears that the pandemic has affected that as well. “In a COP the presence of civil associations is also very important, and from what is known and friends from Latin America tell me, they are having many problems getting to Glasgow, at the level of restrictions and financing,” says Martínez.

The other great loose end is Article 6, or the possible regulation of a global emissions market, something about which there are not too many expectations, and even more so with the current energy and prices context.

This article was already one of the great aspirations of the last COP25 in Madrid, where the vaunted Article 6 of the Paris Agreement made headlines for being the key point of the negotiations and finally being left without an agreement.

On the table, the inherited idea of ​​Paris regarding this matter was to eliminate problems inherited from Kyoto such as double counting -that one country sold rights to another, and both would deduct them from their emissions calculation- or prevent regions that are more active in the fight against Climate Change, such as Europe, from losing their jobs and economically due to their sustainable commitment.

During these years, the EU has been redesigning the rules of its emissions market to make them tougher. We are currently entering Phase 4 (2021-2030), which provides for a reduction of the emissions limit of 2.21% per year to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Nevertheless, it has not yet managed to end one of the great problems: the so-called border adjustment.

“To think that all the countries of the world, with their different interests, are going to reach an agreement like this is a bit illusory,” Pedro Linares, professor at the Pontifical University of Comillas and director of the Economics for Energy research center, explained to Kirkwood student media.

Leaks between lobbies and trips to science itself

The last ingredient that spices up this COP has been the reports that have been leaking. In August, snippets of what would be the IPCC’s sixth report came to light. Apparently carried out by environmental organizations in order to prevent their claims from being relaxed due to pressure from the states.

Previous leaks of reports gave rise to denial arguments

More recently, and through the BBC, a document leak revealed written submissions from representatives of Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia, Argentina and Brazil to pressure on the measures to be taken in terms of fossil fuels or recommendations to reduce fuel consumption. consumption of meat.

They are two different leaks with very little time apart, but of different character. One presented previous conclusions from the largest scientific report that occurs every 5 or 6 years on the subject, and another specified something that deep down everyone knows: the pressures of the countries.

“In particular, I was not happy with the leaks of the IPCC report. It is rigorous work and we have already had cases in which similar leaks have ended up giving arguments to the deniers, “says Enoch. The environmentalologist refers to cases such as Climagate 2009, in which a massive leak of communications between scientists ended up making headlines such as that Climate Change was a conspiracy. That scandal, by the way, may soon become a movie.