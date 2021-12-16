‘Hawkeye’ and the character who can change many things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Ronin”, the fifth chapter of the first season of Hawk Eye, left several key details regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The most obvious has to do with the presentation of Wilson Grant Fisk, better known as Kingpin, perhaps the most famous white-collar criminal in Marvel comics. Its incorporation into this story could alter several things within Phase 4.

If the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were to be reunited into one character, Thanos would be the one. In one way or another, all the films gave meaning to the characters who were part of the most important conflicts in this story. Those confrontations were featured in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo and released in 2018 and 2019.

The main characters involved in those clashes had several development films. Through them, the appropriate context was also generated so that both things had a defined meaning. That is something very similar to what is happening in Hawkeye with the incorporation of Kingpin and the origin story of several characters that, seen as seen, will have a key role in the next productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hawkeye and Kingpin: some background

Within the film adaptations, it is likely that some movie buff will remember the performance of Michael Clarke Duncan, remembered for his role in The Green Mile (1999). He acted as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, the film directed by Mark Steven Johnson and released in 2003. This first film and the subsequent adaptation of Elektra, directed in 2005 by Rob S. Bowman, could be understood as a first attempt by Marvel to install in cinemas various stories.

However, both films failed from different points of view. Characters like Matt Murdock (Daredevil) and Kingpin did not transcend after that adaptation. It was necessary to wait until 2015, when Netflix released a series inspired by the story of Man without fear. This production added a total of three seasons and, in general terms, is seen as the best television / streaming production on a Marvel character.

From that production came Vincent D’Onofrio, the actor who was presenting in the fifth chapter of Hawk’s Eye. It was a brief cameo, at first, and a picture later. The Kingpin who shone in the Netflix series is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that’s good news. Not only because of the possibilities offered by the character but also because of D’Onofrio’s acting quality. His cold, calculating, intimidating performance was also warm and poignant at times.

Just as Charlie Cox seems to have been born to play Daredevil (as he did for Netflix), the same is true in relation to Vincent D’Onofrio.

The relationship with Daredevil and the possible implications

Given the intense rumors that Daredevil could make his appearance in Spider-Man: No way home, it seems no coincidence that on the day of the world premiere of the film about Peter Parker, Kingpin will be presented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both characters have a long tradition within the comics because Matt Murdock is Wilson Fisk’s natural counterweight in Hell’s Kitchen.

A few days ago, Kevin Feige, responsible for everything Marvel does in film and streaming, commented that Daredevil would be played by Charlie Cox in an eventual incorporation of the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Putting the dots together, it does not seem unreasonable that they end up crossing each other. There is a narrative context in the stories that justifies it and there is also the Netflix adaptation that can serve as the origin productions of each character.

Following the events of the fifth episode of Hawkeye, part of Phase 4 will be associated with the criminal underworld of New York. It is not ruled out that Kate Bishop or Echo try to confront that person. On the other hand, it must be taken into account that in that city, within the comics, in very few settings Kingpin and Daredevil do not intersect. On the other hand, Wilson Fisk and Spider-Man also have pending accounts.

