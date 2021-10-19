He gets a shot of mercury to be like Wolverine from ‘X-Men’

We would all like to be Superheros. Whoever says they don’t lie. But we usually assume that they are the product of fiction and that, try as we may, we cannot be like them. Other people cannot accept it and put their lives in danger trying to emulate them. It is the case of a 15 year old boy, which in 2014 decided to wear a mercury injection in his arms, to try to look like Wolverine, from the X-Men. Or maybe to Mercury.

It is unclear which of the two he wanted to look like. The boy’s mother explained to the doctors who attended him that she had recently seen X-Men Orígenes: Wolverine. This led the health workers to think that, due to the clear similarity in terms, he must have wanted to resemble Mercurio, one of the X-Men. But the fact is that, as you well remember in an article on the subject published recently in IFL Science, this superheroine does not appear in the film, as she only appears in the X-Men comics.

Maybe the kid was also fond of comics. Or maybe it was to Wolverine who he wanted to look like. Either way, he could have put his life in serious danger; although, luckily, it all ended without going beyond a scare.

Who are Wolverine and Mercury from the ‘X-Men’?

James Logan, better known as Wolverine, it’s a mutant with qualities equivalent to those of various animals. On the one hand, it regenerates, like the axolotl or the starfish. On the other, it has three retractable claws in each hand, which give it similarity to some ferocious mammals. And, finally, it does not have great strength, but it does have resistance, since its skeleton is covered with adamantium, a fictional metal, also known for being the raw material for Captain America.

As to Mercury, whose real name is Cessily Kinkaid, has the ability to shape your body and even go from solid to liquid at will. This, as explained in the comics of X-Men, it is because your body is mercury covered. Was that the reason why the protagonist of this story resorted to the injection of mercury? Maybe. But he might also just want to develop great stamina, like Wolverine.

Not the first life-threatening injection of mercury

Actually, the use of the mercury injection it has been reported more times in the scientific literature. However, it tends to occur more frequently in people who they try to commit suicide.

Some people inject mercury to commit suicide

It is, for example, the case of a 29-year-old man who was treated in South Africa in 2017 after showing symptoms such as diarrhea, loss of appetite, and fatigue. Some were also detected hardening in both arms and the first analytics concluded that their kidneys they were damaged. The patient had been diagnosed in 2010 with Bipolar disorder and since then he had had two suicide attempts. At the time of admission, he was stable. However, her mother said that three months earlier she had experienced serious problems, such as the loss of her job and a traffic accident that left her car unusable. Also, his father suffered a stroke. All these sad events led him, as he finally recognized, to injecting mercury into your arms. It had been 10 weeks before his arrival at the hospital.

The young man survived, but at the time of the writing of the study he was still ill and having to undergo drug treatments pending surgery to remove the mercury deposits. In addition, of course, the treatment was strengthened psychiatric and psychological I was already receiving. It is vital in these cases.

Other people, on the contrary, do not resort to injecting mercury in a suicide attempt. They do it because they believe it will improve their sexual abilities.

However, neither case seemed to be that of this fan of Wolverine and the rest of X-Men. The psychiatric examinations did not elucidate that he had intentions to commit suicide and, as for the second, well, he was a teenager, but incredibly that did not seem to be the case. Quite simply, his love for superheroes had led him to want to become one at all costs. In fact, this theory was proven when it was found that he had also allowed some spiders to bite him, in an attempt to become Spiderman. But the radioactive spider did not touch him. Pity.

Everything was a shock

The luck of this boy was that the injection of mercury it was not intravenous. He extracted the metal from a broken thermometer and an old man apparatus for measuring voltage that he found at home. Afterward, he injected it, but it was all just under the skin.

Therefore, the only symptom he experienced was the appearance of multiple ulcers by the forearm. It also turned out to have elevated levels of mercury in urine, but it did not seem that it had come to damage organs.

Given this, it was enough to open the skin at the affected points and remove the necrotic tissue and the mercury deposits that had formed. Thus, the young man was able to return home. We do not know if after that I would still want become a wolverine; But, if that were the case, perhaps he would settle for a virtual reality video game, which would allow him to live the experience without his life going into it.