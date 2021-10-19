Here’s what to expect from the Pixel 6 launch event

This Tuesday, October 19, the expected launch of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The event will focus on the definitive presentation of the aforementioned smartphones, of which – honestly – it seems that there is little left to reveal. The successive leaks that have occurred in recent times have brought to light practically all the characteristics of these devices, but despite this, Google may still have something up its sleeve.

The presentation will start at 7:00 p.m. in Spain (14 in Argentina or 12 in Mexico), and Google has made it clear that the focus will be on the new Pixel 6; in fact, the official hashtag is # Pixel6Launch. However, we do not rule out the possibility of surprises related to other products.

Here we tell you everything we expect from the new Google event, whose main news will be published instantly in Kirkwood student media.

Pixel 6 y Pixel Pro

They will be the stars of the show, as we already said. The new mobiles were made official by Google at the beginning of August, being the early adopters of the Tensor chip developed by the Mountain View firm. When it comes to technical specifications, there is not much left to discover. Added to the great flow of leaks in recent months is the early release of the Carphone Warehouse websites, confirming a large part of the leaks.

The Pixel 6 will arrive with a 6.4-inch screen, while the Pro version will incorporate a 6.7-inch panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. In both cases they will be protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The mobiles will also have IP68 certification, which protects them from dust and water.

In the cameras section, the Pixel 6 will arrive with two sensors on the back: the main one with 50 MP and an ultra wide angle of 12 MP. The Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, will have the same cameras and will add a 48 MP telephoto lens.

It is worth noting that the leaked websites did not mention the amount of RAM, nor the battery capacity. Anyway, these data are part of previous leaks.

As timely published by Jon Prosser, who has hit the key with his leaks of these devices, the Pixel 6 would arrive with 8 GB of RAM and versions with 128 GB o 256 GB storage. The Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, would offer 12 GB of RAM, and to the aforementioned alternatives of internal space would be added one with 512 GB.

Regarding the battery, the “minor” version would have a capacity of 4614 mAh, while the Pro edition would include an accumulator of 5000 mAh. What has been confirmed in the leaked websites is that both smartphones will support fast charging of hasta 30 W. And even a new version of the Pixel Stand is on the way, the accessory that works both as a charging base and also as a stand.

Regarding the software, Pixel 6 will come with Android 12. It is said that the new Google phones would support up to Android 16 and they would receive five years of security updates.

Tensor, Google’s first chip

The great novelty of the new Pixel 6 line is that it will be the first to use the chip Tensor, which has been developed by Google. Following in Apple’s footsteps, the Mountain Viewers have developed their own SoC, and this decision has sparked a lot of excitement from the press and users. Sentiment that has not been transferred to other exponents of the industry, of course.

According to Californians, they have spent four years developing Tensor. The specifications have not yet been made official, although according to Google it would be 80% faster than the chips used in previous Pixels. We’ll see if this is confirmed, but XDA-Developers recently published some of the alleged characteristics of the aforementioned SoC.

The chip from the Pixel 6 line would have a 2x2x4 core configuration; that is, two ARM Cortex-X1 with a frequency of 2.802 GHz, two ARM Cortex-A76 at 2,253 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 at 1.80 GHz. While the GPU would be a ARM GPU Mali-G78, the same as the global version of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

But beyond the technicalities, the enthusiasm for Google’s commitment to Tensor goes beyond the improvement that can be seen in the Pixel 6 when taking photos, recording videos, or processing tasks locally. This could open the door for you company scale Tensor to take it to other devices that are not part of its line of smartphones, such as Chromebooks or smartwatches with WearOS.

Pixel Pass: a monthly subscription that would rival the Apple One

Among so many leaks related to the Pixel 6, one speaks of Pixel Pass. It would be a service with a monthly subscription that would be Google’s answer to Apple One. The package would include a Pixel mobile – which users would buy the first time and then update regularly -, an extended warranty for it, and access to Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Premium, plus network coverage with Google Fi.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi.#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

While the Pixel Pass launch at this afternoon’s event is doable, may only be available in the United States; At least in the beginning. One clue of this would be related to Google Fi, which for now is only available in North American territory. Regardless, it would also depend on which countries receive the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at launch.

Besides the Pixel 6, is there room for a foldable Pixel?

The rumors of a foldable mobile from Google (call it Pixel Fold, or whatever) have been around for a long time. Will we have news today on this topic? It’s hard to tell, but it seems unlikely. In June we told you that Samsung Display is supposed to start producing the screens of a folding Pixel this month. As much as it is true, the times would not collaborate to get excited about seeing something this afternoon. Anyway, we do not rule out anything.

Other novelties

We hope that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event will be the starting point for the launch of Android 12. The new version of Google’s mobile operating system was recently shipped to the AOSP, but the update to the older Pixels is not yet available. We’ll see if the update is released once this afternoon’s presentation is over.

Finally, we do not rule out any news related to the line of devices. Nest. Although, as we said at the beginning, the Google event would focus exclusively on los Pixel, there could be room for some surprise. We will be attentive to everything that happens.