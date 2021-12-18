How to install Windows 11 on Mac with M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max processor

Every transition has its side effects. The adoption of its own processors by Apple, known as M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max, they are giving very good results at the performance level. But questions arise such as what happens to whoever wants to install Windows on their Mac with M1. It’s possible install Windows 11 on new Macs with Apple Silicon processor?

On Microsoft’s part, the answer is that Windows 11 will not have support on Macs with M1. But just because it is not supported does not mean that it can be installed. He also said that it would not be possible to install Windows 11 on certain computers and, in the end, those in Redmond have had to back down and make it easy to install on any computer.

Having seen what we have seen, we are going to see how it is possible to install Windows 11 on any Mac with M1. At the moment, an installation direct to disk is not the most practical option, as there is no Boot Camp for M1. Maybe in the future. So we propose you the different options in the form of virtual machines. The latter is the best option for run macOS and Windows at once.

Install Windows 11 with Parallels

Let’s start with the first option we met, even before the release of Windows 11. Those responsible for Parallels were quick to offer support for Apple processors, known as Apple Silicon or M1. And they had the opportunity to try them before anyone else.

Thus, with Parallels you can create virtual machines and have multiple versions of Linux, macOS, or Windows, including Windows 11. As stated on their website, “Parallels Desktop 17 has been redesigned and optimized for run natively on any Mac, both with an Intel processor and with the Apple M1 chip ”. Are there any limitations? At the moment, the limitation is that if you use Parallels on a Mac with M1, you can only create virtual machines for ARM operating systems.

In the Parallels guide, it says “if you have a Mac with the Apple M1 chip, you can only use it in Parallels virtual machines versions ARM operating systems ”. The supported list includes Windows 11, Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview, Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, and Kali Linux. That is, it does not emulate x86 hardware on ARM. For now.

For the rest, the installation has no secrets, since Parallels includes an installation wizard that will guide you step by step and ask you what you need to configure and install Windows 11 in a virtual machine from its ISO image. Performance is very good for most tasks, and it even supports certain games. Of course, you will need disc space to host both operating systems.

Credit: Microsoft

Install Windows 11 with UTM

UTM is an application to create virtual machines on your Mac. It is based on QEMU, a very complete tool to deal with virtual machines but that has a problem: it is difficult to handle if you don’t get along with the command line. Instead, UTM is easier to use and works on Mac with Intel and with M1. In the second case, it will help you execute ARM-based operating systems. As I mentioned before, for now it is not possible to emulate x86 hardware on ARM machines.

So with UTM you can install Windows 11 on your Mac with M1. First, we install UTM, then we download the ARM version of the Windows 11 installer, and finally we do the installation. To get the Windows 11 installer, for now it is only possible through the Windows Insider Program. Signing up is quick and easy, you can use your current Microsoft account.

The Windows 11 ARM image is in VHDX format. For it to work in UTM / QEMU, we will need to convert it to QCOW2. For this we will install QEMU through Homebrew. Yes, UTM integrates QEMU, but we need a separate version to convert VHDX to QCOW2. As to Homebrew, it is a package manager to install applications from the macOS Terminal, as in Linux.

To install Homebrew, run this command in Terminal

/ bin / bash -c “$ (curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)”

Then these two additional commands

echo ‘eval $ (/ opt / homebrew / bin / brew shellenv)’ >> /Users/$USER/.zprofile

eval $ (/ opt / homebrew / bin / brew shellenv)

And, now, we install Homebrew with this command

Brew instal qemu

Now we will convert the Windows 11 ARM installer into VHDX format. First, we enter the command qemu-img convert -p -O qcow2 in the Terminal. Before launching it, we drag and drop the VHDX file into the Terminal so that its full path appears. Next, we introduce the same path and the same file name but changing .VHDX to .qcow2.

The last step will be to open UTM and create the virtual machine. In System> Hardware> Architecture we should indicate ARM64. And in Drives, we will click on Import Drive and we will choose the QCOW2 image of the Windows 11 ARM installer. When we run the virtual machine, we will see the Windows 11 installer. We follow the instructions and that’s it.

For everything to go smoothly in the virtual machine, you may need to install the UTM Spice Guest Tools in Windows 11. You will find them at this link.

What about VMware Fusion or VirtualBox?

In September this year, VMware released a trial version of VMware Fusion, its virtual machines app for Mac. At the moment it continues, without a definitive or stable version that allows you to install Windows 11 on your Mac with M1. You can try it for free from this link.

Along with Parallels, VMware, and QEMU, another great tool for creating virtual machines is VirtualBox. However, they have no plans to release a Mac version with M1. In addition, Rosetta, the software responsible for adapting Intel applications to Apple’s M1 processor, does not work with emulation tools, since it is already emulation software.

And finally, regarding the native installation of Windows 11 in M1, I already mentioned that at the moment it is not a viable option. We will have to wait for Apple to launch an M1 version of Boot camp.

