How to run giveaways on Instagram to gain followers

The giveaways on Instagram They are a marketing method to animate your account on this social network, give your followers something to talk about and, why not, gain a few followers thanks to the word of mouth of the giveaway itself. And according to what promotions or advertise As a giveaway, you will help your profile to gain popularity. The question is, how to do a giveaway on Instagram?

Officially, Instagram does not have a button to create giveaways. But being such a popular social network, it is not surprising that specific pages, services and applications of this social network have emerged. And there are those that allow create your own giveaways on Instagram in an automated way. So there will be no doubts when you announce the winner.

Thanks to the raffle you will get more “likes”, mentions, comments and followers. Come on, you will increase the interactions with your current followers and, in addition, you will get new followers to interact with. This will make your Instagram profile appear better positioned in the searches and recommendations.

The rules of Instagram when doing giveaways

The first question you will ask yourself is, does Instagram allow giveaways on its social network? Considering that there is no official option to do so, the doubt is reasonable. The answer will be found in the terms of use from Instagram. And interestingly, he does talk about sweepstakes in his legal documents.

Instagram giveaways or promotions have certain rules. First, it tells you what do you need to make the draw: some official rules and publicize the conditions, requirements and restrictions of the offer.

But the important thing is what you can and what you cannot do. For example, “You will not tag content wrong way nor will you encourage users to do so (for example, by encouraging people to are tagged in photos in which they do not appear) ”.

Instagram disassociates itself from giveaways. “We do not offer you no help to manage your promotion and we cannot advise you on whether it is mandatory to obtain the user’s authorization to use its content or, if applicable, on how to obtain it. ” And to be clear, promotions or sweepstakes must “include a full Instagram exoneration of all responsibility on the part of each contestant or participant ”and“ an acknowledgment that the promotion is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram or associated in any way with the platform ”. In summary. The giveaway on Instagram runs at your own risk, never better said.

To do list to prepare your giveaway

Any action you do on Instagram has a reason for being. And if you propose to do a giveaway on Instagram, it is because do you want to get something, you have a purpose. This is what happens with any advertising or marketing campaign or action. What is the OBJETIVE?

As we saw before, a raffle can serve to win followers, increase the traffic of Instagram users who visit your other social profiles or websites, sell the product or service that you will give away in the giveaway or, simply, increase the interactions of your profile to improve its positioning on Instagram.

Once we have the objective in mind, we must finalize the giveaway on Instagram. What do we give away and to whom? That is, if there is one gift or several, how many people can be awarded … This decision will often depend on the raffle prize and the conditions of the brand that provides the gift.

Finally, we will need to make the raffle rules. Keep in mind what we saw earlier about the conditions of Instagram. For the rest, you must indicate what the user has to do to be eligible for the prize draw: tag someone, post something, comment, give “Like”, answer a question, follow your Instagram account, etc. In addition to what it has to do, You will have to limit the draw in the calendar: When does it start? When does it end? When will the result of the draw be published? Spend time with the rules of the giveaway to avoid problems later. That they are clear rules and that they are well published.

The last step, publicize the giveaway. Depending on what you want to achieve, you can spread it both on Instagram and on other social networks such as Facebook, Twitter O TikTok, free of charge, with your own publications, or hiring promoted posts that will be more visible.

During the draw on Instagram we will follow up to see how it evolves, directly on the social network and looking at the metrics and statistics. And, later, we will obtain some conclusions with that data to know if the giveaway on Instagram worked as we wanted.

Platforms to run giveaways on Instagram

After all the above, now you are clear about what you want to do in your giveaway. You only need create it and make it public. To do this, you can use your creativity or automate the process with the help of a platform specialized in Instagram giveaways. This way you will avoid suspicions with the results of the draw.

AppSorteos: Free and compatible with Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and. Twitter Lets create different types of raffle. It also offers several methods to obtain the award. Once configured, you will get a public link to post the giveaway. The platform manage the whole process by you.

Easypromos: It is a paid service but the first draw is free. It offers certificate of validity, winners page, user blacklist, etc. The paid versions add a multitude of options in case you want to manage the campaign in detail and obtain own statistics.

Simpliers: Available for Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. It is free by default up to three giveaways per user and 300 comments per giveaway. Its configurator is very practical and allows you to choose number of winners, tags and / or words, remove duplicate comments, etc.