How to try Star + for free and have access to the entire Disney + catalog

Star + is the Disney + adult content service, the place where all the great premieres of the great franchises owned by Disney arrive, along with the most important award-winning films in contemporary cinema. In addition, Star + also includes all soccer and all sports from ESPN, including some of the largest leagues and competitions in the world.

With a large catalog, Star + is undoubtedly one of the largest streaming services and with a huge list of contents. And now you can access everything Star + offers completely free of charge, to fully test the service and access the most important releases, including new series and movies and sports.

And yes, totally free. Without paying a single penny. With unlimited access from any device and with all the subscription functions. To try Star + by Disney + you just have to register for the service, But you will have to hurry, since the test has an expiration date since it will only be available during October 22, 23 and 24.

How to try Star + for free

In order to have access to Star + for free, you just have to register through the Star + Free Pass. How? Very easy:

Enter the Star + Free Pass website through this link.Register with a username and password. Although the free pass is aimed at users who do not have Star +, tUsers who have previously subscribed will also be able to test the service.And start enjoying. Once inside the Star + web / app, you will have access to the entire catalog and to the schedules of live events, such as LaLiga matches or the F1 Grand Prix.

Any user who registers will be able to enjoy all the contents that Star + including the exclusive ones of the platform, such as the transmission of the matches between Inter vs. Juventus and Roma vs. Napoli for Serie A in Italy, Arsenal vs. Aston Villa and Manchester United vs. Liverpool for the English Premier League, and the best sports programming. Also included are Barcelona vs. Real Madrid and the surprising Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis.

In addition to soccer and the F1 US Grand Prix, users who sign up for the free trial will also be able to enjoy the movie premiere The Empty Man, from the final episode of the tenth season of American Horror Story, next to Only Murders In The Building, and the last seasons of The Walking Dead and Grey´s Anatomy. Plus the rest of the huge Star + catalog.