How to use Twitter Spaces now that they have reached all users

Twitter Spaces arrived last year as a response from the company to stand up to Clubhouse and jump on the bandwagon of the audio revolution. Since then, the social network has been testing this new functionality on iOS and Android with some limitations. Now, the full version is reaching all users, which opens up a new and interesting possibility of communication.

Until now, all users of iOS, Android and the web could join Twitter Spaces, but not all could be hosts. In principle, this possibility was limited to selected users and then to those who had more than 600 followers. Fortunately these limitations have disappeared, so if you are still garnering followers, this will not be an impediment for you to immerse yourself in the audio rooms.

“Espacios allows you to hear their voices and comment on what is happening now and what is most important to you, live (…) Espacios encourages and unlocks real and open conversations on Twitter with authenticity and nuances, depth and the power that only the human voice can bring, “says the company.

How to use Twitter Spaces

Getting started with Twitter Spaces is very easy. In the mobile app, tap on the create button in the start timeline. Then tap on Spaces in the right corner (you will see several circles that form a kind of audio wave). Now define the name of your room. Try to be creative so that it stands out and invites users to join as listeners.

You also have the possibility to schedule a Space. This is a good alternative to invite your audience in advance. If you’re up for it, just tap on Start your Space, but you may first have to give the application permissions to access the microphone.

Twitter Spaces allows you to send invitations even when the room is in progress. To do this, tap on the icon of the two avatars at the bottom and invite other users to be part.

Remember that in Twitter Spaces they can speak a maximum of 13 people per room. This includes you as the Admin and two Coadmins. Lastly, don’t forget to share a Tweet to promote yourself.

Of course, the Twitter Spaces are public, therefore anyone can join them. Your followers will see that you have a room in progress at the top of their home timeline.