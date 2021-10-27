“I wanted a claustrophobic movie and question what we chose”

Before going long, the Alicante Alberto Gospel He has directed a good number of short films, such as La cruz, Alexis (2012) or Casa (2019), and even a television series with Ana Lorenz: la valencianísima Diumenge, paella (2020), which consists of thirteen episodes. Then came Visitor (2021), who has competed in the Official Section of the recent Sitges Festival.

“I wanted to make a claustrophobic film, with few sets, that would limit the characters and question the paths we choose in life; something that interests me a lot. Like motherhood and guilt ”, she tells us in an interview. “And I thought that, with the spring of the fantastic, of these interdimensional journeysI could tackle all of this and put the characters in those situations. ”

For Alberto Evangelio, the good thing about fantasy or terror is that “it gives you a lot of freedom and allows you to talk about deep topics in a visual way or with resources that, otherwise, cannot be used ”. For that reason he has chosen this genre for his debut feature; in a shoot “like a war, with a very large team, all in one, and a little budget”, so he had to “devote more energy”. But it is a war that “they have won” and, for that reason, it has been possible to see Visitor at the Sitges Festival, “where they have been most supported with their previous works”.

What the director of ‘Visitor’ has learned with her

“At the editing level, when a director faces his first feature, I think it is special,” he continues. “Because he has never encountered having to tell a story of that length.” I had experience in the short format, of course; for his nine short films and the television series, which, “as they are short chapters, resemble short films.” But “a feature film is ninth, one hundred minutes long, and for this phase, it is very important that you are well advised. Because many narrative decisions must be made that are very important to tell the story that you face for the first time ”.

You have to hold a film as a Visitor for all those minutes. “That part is what has surprised me because I am also an editor of practically everything I do ─ and here I have ridden with Luis de la Madrid [Verónica], which is a great─, and the movie He has demanded more of me than I expected [en ese apartado]”Admits Alberto Evangelio.

Which, likewise, He has also produced it and signed the script; And if one considers that, although here it is the work of Carlos Jara [El instante decisivo]In the beginning, he also composed the soundtrack for shorts such as Turno de noche (Víctor Palacios, 2009) or the aforementioned La madre, there is in his case a certain tendency to take care of various tasks. But not because of an authorial conscience.

“In principle, I do it because it is what I am used to,” he points out. This is what happens “once you embark on projects and tell a story that you write yourself and you know how you want to shoot and assemble it”. However, “now that he hopes to make another film, if you can count on more means, you would like to have a bigger team”.

In other words, “if you can have an assembler and he can supervise the assembly, much better”; from the different point of view that will enrich you. And, regarding the soundtrack, the same. If you work with a good musician, “it is much better than doing it yourself” well, “no matter how clear it is, surely it will not be with the resources of a specialist”.

The cinema mirrors in which Alberto Evangelio looks at himself

The choice of the Visitor cast, which, according to Alberto Evangelio, is simple in a way. “It was the people that I wanted“, recognize. “With Sandra Cervera [Paquita Salas] I have been collaborating for years and I knew that he wanted me to play Diana, from Iria del Río [Antidisturbios] I really liked her naturalness in everything I had seen of her and she suited me perfectly for the character of Marga, so I’m very happy. And with Jan Cornet [Luces rojas] and Miquel Fernández [Fariña] because I wanted two male characters to contrast and I think they both work very well in that sense.

On the other hand, how could it be otherwise, the Alicante filmmaker is aware of its cinematographic references for the realization of Visitor. “At the time of writing I am free and I am not thinking about them,” he assures us, “but I think there are several in the film.” And mention Rapture (Iván Zulueta, 1979), The body (Sidney J. Furie, 1982), Donnie Darko (Richard Kelly, 2001), Coherence (James Ward Byrkit, 2013) the pelis of David Cronenberg (Eastern promises) and Roman Polanski (The pianist).

“I really like commercial cinema too”, admits Alberto Evangelio: “Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, James Cameron… And the most auroral, like Possession, de Andrzej Zulawski [1981]”. Because only with an open mind can film stories be proposed that expand the horizons of the public.