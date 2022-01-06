If you like ‘Don’t look up’, you have to watch 5 other Netflix movies

Lots of dimes and diretes there are on social networks for one of the new Netflix movies; which had been released two weeks before in theaters in a few specific countries to be eligible for the awards of the season. We refer, of course, to Don’t look up (Adam McKay, 2021); which has only been on everyone’s lips since we can see it on one of those infernal platforms on which some throw so many obtuse pests. Because it will be that they find it very negative to facilitate a greater diffusion of film culture.

Many, many people throughout the planet have spread their opinion about this film; for us, a funny satire; that has its greatest strengths in its great cast and an accurate script that achieves great eloquence with the tremendous desperation that it transmits to us. Ignoring the apocalypse issue and if you agree with this assessment, we suggest you see five other feature films available on Netflix; because they carry that same satirical streak and can make you enjoy yourself in the same way.

After ‘Don’t Look Up’: 5 Netflix Movies With Lucid Social Satire

A satire, here, is an audiovisual composition in which attitudes, behaviors or social dynamics are narratively criticized; to send a specific message or amuse and amaze us with the mockery. For example, the splendid dramatic comedy that is The Truman Show (Peter Weir, 1998), with his unusual plot, his metaphors and the leading role of an impeccable Jim Carrey (Forget about me!), fuels the lack of ethical limits in reality television, the media bait and that self-absorbed society that allows them.

Another of the Netflix movies that are considered cult is Fight club (David Fincher, 1999). Based on the homonymous novel by Chuck Palahniuk (1996), in its energetic footage, hallucinated and full of curious details, bad grapes and surprises, it charges against the vital dissatisfaction of youth produced by advertising values. The bouncy The Lord of the war (Andrew Niccol, 2005), on the other hand, it constitutes a forceful blowjob against the warmongering business and a blind eye to arms trafficking and corruption according to private interests.

The previous films and Don’t Look Up We could see them with a sly smile on their faces; but with the shady District 9 (Neill Blomkamp, ​​2009) and his blunt denunciation of racism, xenophobia, and lax morale in the media ends up freezing us long before its impressive final stretch. Finally, what the intelligent entails Megamind (Tom McGrath, 2010) is a jovial animated satire on the stories of superheroes and their archenemies, so in vogue these days, and the way society treats its stars and clay idols.

Bonus: 14 other great skits

The following suggestions are not among Netflix movies, but as they are not to be missed skits, we have decided to include them here as well. From the luminous The great Dictator (Charles Chaplin, 1940) and the hilarious To be or not to be (Ernst Lubitsch, 1942) and his taunts of Nazism to those that the charming Singing under the rain (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1952) throws on Hollywood show business and, oh, the subtle darts against bourgeois ultramodernism in the hilarious My uncle (Jacques Tati, 1958).

The Spanish provincial politics during the Franco dictatorship and the genuflections before the Americans are the object of a healthy whistle in the remembered Welcome Mr. Marshall (Luis García Berlanga, 1963). Like Soviet communism, the revolutionary spirit and business affairs in the most vivid and unforgettable One two Three (Billy Wilder, 1961); or the bourgeois hypocrisy of the provinces, the barbarism of capital punishment and journalistic cynicism in the mandatory Placid, The executioner (Berlanga, 1961, 1963) and Front page (Wilder, 1974).

One of the references to write Do not look up was the sensational Network, an unforgiving world (Sidney Lumet, 1976), which satirizes television carrion. The American Dream Takes Deadly Blows In The Extraordinary American Beauty (Sam Mendes, 1999); like the political ambition of chichinabo in the tremendous Election (Alexander Payne, 1999), the same as Megamind in the fast-paced The Incredibles (Brad Bird, 2004) and the popularity of actors in Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance) [AlejandroGonzálezIñárritu2014)[AlejandroGonzálezIñárritu2014)

