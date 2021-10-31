IMac Pro with M1 Pro / M1 Max chips would arrive in the first half of 2022

Apple’s next computer that will embrace surprising chips M1 Pro and M1 Max will be the new iMac Proaccording to Dylandkt, a leaker whose leak history has been reliable in the last year. The aforementioned also mentions that the renewed desktop computer will hit the market in the first half of 2022. It is possible, then, that those of Cupertino present it in their usual event in March.

The new iMac Pro would inherit much of the novelties that the most recent MacBook Pro boast. It stands out, in the first place, the adoption of the M1 Pro and M1 Max. At least in the laptop, both chips share a 10-core CPU, of which 8 are high-performance and 2 are high-efficiency. It is in the GPU where the differences appear: the M1 Pro stays at 16 cores, while the M1 Max reaches up to 32 (there is a variant of 24).

According to Dylandkt, the base configuration of the iMac Pro will offer 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage. In other words, the same features as the more “basic” version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Of course, those interested will be able to configure the specifications according to their needs. This includes the chip, memory, and storage space. The leaker anticipates an additional option, but did not offer further details.

Moving on to the screen, the next generation iMac Pro will adopt a ProMotion panel (120 Hz) and Liquid Retina XDR (Mini-LED), which stands out for significantly improving contrast and achieving deeper blacks. However, he did not mention anything about its size. In terms of connectivity, we will find the classic USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, SD card slot and an Ethernet port integrated in the charger.

Its design would share elements of the 24 “iMac and the Pro Display XDR. The frames, for example, would be black, thus making an aesthetic difference with his younger brother. How much will it cost? According to Dylandkt, the new iMac Pro will leave from $ 2,000 – or higher – then we could expect prices similar to those of the MacBook Pro.

The question that remains in the air is whether Apple will also rely on a ‘notch’ for the front camera. Interestingly, the leaker says that Apple has tested Face ID on the new iMac Pro, but it’s not guaranteed to see the light of day in the final version.