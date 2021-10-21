Instagram will allow publishing from a desktop browser

This week Instagram will incorporate several new features, among which the possibility of publish from a desktop browser. This function has been one of the most demanded by users in recent years and, after taking all the time in the world, the social network has finally decided to make it a reality.

Starting next Thursday, Instagram will make available to users the option of uploading photos and videos to their account without depending on the apps for iOS or Android. This way, people can update their feed directly from your browser of choice.

Let us remember that this possibility was originally detected last May; while trials with a limited number of users began in June. With the formal launch of this feature in the second half of October, Instagram makes it clear that this feature it hasn’t really been a priority. Hopefully — at least — all the waiting is rewarded with a bug-free, non-disruptive experience.

According to the information available, Instagram users will be able to upload both photos and videos from any desktop web browser. In the case of clips, they must be less than one minute long.

Instagram incorporates a string of new features

In addition to the ability to post from a desktop browser, Instagram plans to add more features these days. Today we already told you about the new option to collaborate on publications, which is now available as a trial. But this is not all.

From Wednesday, meanwhile, users will be able to start charitable campaigns to raise funds for non-profit organizations. This tool will be available directly from the button to create a new publication. In principle it would also be available as a test.

Finally, on Thursday all Instagram accounts will receive new musical effects for the Reels section; among them are the Dynamic Letters and Superbeat. In this way, the social network expands its range of tools thinking especially of influencers and content creators. We will see if these ads serve the platform to momentarily escape the pressure and the very serious accusations it faces for its harmful effect on adolescents.