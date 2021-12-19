Is the lottery the ‘fool’s tax’?

The Christmas Lottery is, perhaps, one of the most special moments of Spanish Christmas. Although, indeed, many consider that the lottery is nothing more than a fool’s tax, or the tribute paid by those who have no idea of ​​mathematics, the truth is that many see it as something more than a mere economic component. A vehicle of belonging to the group, a certain hope despite the fact that it is the award that plays the least of the year.

Beyond the emotional, social and psychological component that takes us to buy and play the Christmas LotteryIndeed, from an economic point of view, and beyond the final utility of whether or not you win the prize, it does not make much sense. The odds, when we play the lottery, play against us and, in any case, it is not the best investment given the initial outlay.

That said, we agree that, indeed, it is the tribute paid by those who have no idea of ​​mathematics, since playing a tenth, which is the most recurrent bet in the Christmas Lottery, the probability that it touches the main prize, the Gordo, drops up to 0.001% of options for your number to be awarded. Basically it is a way of saying that, applying logic and leaving out emotional utility, that number is enough to decide not to buy and not to play the lottery.

The probability of the lottery plays against you

Things do not improve if we go to more austere awards: from first to third prize, the probability is 0.001%, for the fourth prize of 0.002%, in the 5th prize of 0.008% and the stone (what was played) of 1.794%.

For the rest of the prizes (numbers before and after the 1st) it is 0.002%, except for the prize for the hundreds of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize. As for the two 4th prizes, the options are 0.495%. You can calculate the probability simply by dividing the total prizes (as many as there are) in each category by the total number of available numbers and multiplying by 100 to get the percentage.

Actually, the truth is that when we play the lottery, generally speaking, we do not expect to win. And if we do, our hope is pretty slim. And we are not talking about the hope that we will win the prize, but about the mathematical hope that determines how much we hope to win based on what we spend in the lottery. Which further reinforces the mantra that, in terms of investment and overall return, playing the lottery is a bad idea.

The hope of the lottery gives us some clues

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

In statistics, hope is the number that formalizes the idea of ​​the mean value of a random phenomenon, and in the case at hand, it is the relationship between the prize obtained and the probability of hitting it. Basically, the expectation is determined as a value less than, greater than or equal to one, using that unit as a referenceAlthough formally 0 is used as the fair game reference value and negative or positive numbers. The mathematical hope says that the Christmas Lottery is a game always unfavorable for the player

Thus, if the mathematical expectation is 1, it is fair game; less than one is unfavorable for the player and a hope greater than one is favorable. As a general rule, and given the characteristics of a bet type game with a random component, such as the lottery, the hope is always less than one.

For the player, it is always an unfavorable game in which there is more possibility of losing money than of winning it. This is where the emotional factor comes in: the average player will be willing to lose a small amount of money in order to have a small chance of winning a lot of money.

Let’s talk about Christmas

In the case of the Christmas Lottery, the hope is 0.7, so that every ten euros that we invest in the lottery we hope to win seven, which means that our hope per tenth is 14 euros. The expected return is always less than the investment made.

With these data on the table, the logical thing is not to play, but as we said before, from an emotional point of view we will always be willing to lose a little if we can win a lot, which makes, for once a year, the emotional player who We carry within us, win the rational.

