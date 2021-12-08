Kate Bishop would appear in this Marvel movie after ‘Hawkeye’

The sensation series of the moment, at least specifically referring to the Disney Plus catalog, is Hawk Eye. The new Marvel production, while starring the eponymous hero, is also giving space to characters who are just making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them is Kate bishop, whose interpretation is the responsibility of Hailee steinfeld.

If something has distinguished the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout its history, it is that the introduction of a new character, no matter how brief, always has repercussions in the future. Eventually, Kate Bishop will have more important participations and will even star in his own production. And while Hawkeye has not yet come to an end, there is already talk of what Steinfeld’s next appearance will be in the hit universe.

According to information from the Midgard Times via The DisInsider, Kate Bishop would participate in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a key Phase 4 movie. According to various reports, this feature film will feature Kang the Conqueror, whom we already had a glimpse of in Loki. It is believed that this will be the villain who will take over from Thanos when it comes to his importance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sources close to the aforementioned media assure that Hailee Steinfeld was seen on the film set from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Obviously, it would not make sense for the actress to attend the set if she was not involved in the film. It should be mentioned, of course, that filming has not started yet.

Kate Bishop and the Young Avengers

Sooner or later, Kate Bishop will join forces with other characters to form the Young Avengers. Therefore, no one should be surprised that she begins to take center stage as Phase 4 unfolds. Let’s not forget that Cassie Lang, daughter of Scott Lang (Ant-Man), will become the heroine. Stature and will also join the Young Avengers.

If no more obstacles arise along the way, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere on July 28, 2023, so we still have a long waiting period. While that’s happening, you can enjoy Hawkeye on Disney Plus.

