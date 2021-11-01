‘Last night in Soho’, the beauty of the gloomy

The first scenes of Last Night in Soho, by Edgar Wright, are a bold and effervescent combination of brilliance and cinematic eloquence. Although the director does not give too many details about what happens, the script does not need much to sustain. The film, which bases its effectiveness on its way of preserving the central mystery —and making it increasingly intricate—, manages to create a curious ambivalence.

That, from the moment he shows his radiant first shots and the obvious is clear: the story has two versions. It is indeed, a twisted riddle in the delicate package of slightly wicked beauty. For Wright, the notion about that duality is established from the beginning. A kind of invitation to a singular space between plot lines that complement each other but do not immediately touch. The split in reality becomes much more apparent as the film finds its rhythm and tone. Last Night in Soho is a deft look at snippets of information. Also, to the way in which a consistent claim is made about what time and memories can be.

But, contrary to what it might seem, Edgar Wright is not interested in creating sets of intellectual planes. The director is clear that the transition of his story is related to something more irrational. Without a doubt, one of the great triumphs of Last Night in Soho is your ability to compartmentalize information. Make every piece of information, word, image of paramount importance to understand what is coming.

The argument is not lavish and, in fact, bases its power on saying rather little. When the first bright first leg of the film reaches its highest level, finds a way to turn into the shadows. One that gives the feeling that the film is about to achieve a new take on fear based on ambiguity. However, not everything is as simple as a change of tone and rhythm. There is also a narrative precision that allows Wright to give a leap into full and symbolic darkness.

‘Last night in Soho’, the attraction for the shadows

Focus

Last night in Soho finds its best moments when it mixes mystery with the sophisticated quality of its visual language to intrigue. Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), is a fashion student who has just arrived in London. The character, lovingly embroidered by the actress and given a lively and almost innocent relevance by the director, sustains the film’s less obvious premise. Are Eloise’s experiences a vivid dream or something mysterious? The argument does not show immediate answers. More than that, Edgar Wright has an infallible instinct to carry the notion about the other and time to a puzzling space.

For Eloise, her visions? about the enigmatic Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) could be both delusions and hallucinations. But the script runs through the possibilities like something more explosive and bubbly. At least in its first installment, Wright knows that the answer is not necessary and the film provides an almost innocent perspective on the impossible. An inexplicable phenomenon is occurring, but that is not important. Or, at least, for Eloise, dazzled by his ability and especially by Sandie, it is not. And the film follows suit.

Little by little, the lines between the past and the future, between reality and what can only be dreamlike, blur. But Edgar Wright has the good sense to sustain the journey toward something more elaborate, convincing, and twisted. Eloise is an attentive observer, a malicious voyeur, a critical perception of her surroundings. When the stories of both characters seem to merge or, at best, become a single connection, the film reaches its most inspired moment. Surprised at Wright’s ability to carry then this radiant set of mirrors to its darkest and darkest space. Do it, in addition, without losing substance and the deep sense of elegance of the movie.

And in the end, the scene of life and death

Focus

Last night in Soho is a delicate, risky and successful visual and narrative experiment. If, until now, Wright created ingenious games in which he combined the fast-paced with genre touches, his most recent production is a mature work. It is also the deepest and most ferocious in its need to sustain a version of the irreversible and the chaotic in its purest form. For Wright, the plot does not seem to consist of pieces that intersect with each other by some supernatural fact. In reality, the transition to something heavier and harder happens naturally and intelligently. Also, with an atypical and brilliant look on the eventuality of the inexplicable.

So is Last Night in Soho a horror movie? It is, insofar as Edgar Wright uses genre codes wisely. However, it is also a staging of considerable intelligence about the harrowing and the fearful. Wright’s camera goes from one place to another, following Eloise in her daily life and in that other, in which she connects with the Sandie of Anya Taylor-Joy. In the end, both are victims and observers of a monstrous tragedy at the gates. In the end, both the one and the other look at each other with a lavish and brilliant line of nostalgia. With all its delicate, austere and glamorous air, Last Night in Soho is a plot rarity that works with the precision of a watch.