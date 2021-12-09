Legendary Masayuki Uemura, father of the NES and SNES, dies

The video game industry, and entertainment in general, is in mourning. Masayuki Uemura, considered the father of the NES and SNES (Famicom and Super Famicom in Japan), two mythical Nintendo consoles, He passed away on December 6 at the age of 78. The information was confirmed by The Ritsumeikan Center for Game Studies, which is part of Ritsumeikan University (Kyoto).

“Professor Masayuki Uemura, visiting professor at Ritsumeikan University’s Faculty of Image Arts and Sciences, who was one of the founders of this center and its first director, passed away on December 6, 2021. He was 78 years old.

Masayuki Uemura was born in 1943 in Tokyo, Japan. Being a target city for the Americans during WWII, he and his family moved to Kyoto. He studied Computer Science at the Chiba Institute of Technology, located in Narashino. Later, specifically in 1972, he received a job offer from Nintendo that would change everything. Not only for him, but also for the history of video games.

One of his first jobs in the big N was participating in the development of a light gun for video games. This device, eventually, would allow to create Duck Hunt. However, the project that truly made him a legend was the Famicom (NES), Nintendo’s new home console. The development of it began in 1981 under the supervision of Hiroshi Yamauchi, who wants to be the president of the company prior to the mandate of Satoru Iwata.

The aforementioned hardware was released in 1983 and, a few years later, Masayuki Uemura embarked on a new adventure: developing the Super famicon (SNES), which hit the market in 1990. The engineer retired from Nintendo in 2004, but continued as a consultant and became a professor at Ritsumeikan University to share his knowledge of video games.

A great one in the history of video games is leaving

“We would like to express our sincere thanks not only for the development of the Ritsumeikan University Game Research Center, but also for making a great contribution to the development of the video game industry by launching a series of consoles, including the Famicom, “concluded the academic institution.

In the following documentary, which briefly deals with the development of the Famicon, you can see a valuable intervention from Masayuki Uemura:

Undoubtedly, the video game industry has suffered a huge loss. Many of the games and consoles you enjoy today would not have been possible without the input of Masayuki Uemura. Rest in peace.

