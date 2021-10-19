MacBook Pro 2021: configurations and prices

Apple has announced the new 2021 MacBook Pro. These models arrive with a complete redesign, ProMotion screen and M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. They represent, therefore, a huge leap compared to the MacBook Pro launched a year ago, both in appearance and screen, as well as in performance. These news, yes, also affect the price.

The new Apple laptops are more expensive than the previous generation versions, starting from 2,249 euros for the 14-inch base model and reaching up to 6,839 euros in the case of the most powerful configuration of the 16-inch version. Apple, of course, maintains in its catalog the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip with a price starting at 1,449 euros for the standard configuration. Let’s see more in detail the configurations of the new versions.

2021 14-inch MacBook Pro

M1 Pro chip with 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage: 2.249 euros.M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage: 2.749 euros.

2021 16-inch MacBook Pro

M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16 GB of unified memory and 512 GB of SSD storage: 2.749 euros.M1 Pro Chip with M1 Pro Chip with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD storage: 2.979 euros.M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage: 3.849 euros.

How much does it cost to expand the configurations of the new MacBook Pros?

Apple also allows you to expand the configurations of the MacBook Pro 2021. It is possible to increase the CPU and GPU of the processor with up to 10 and 14 cores respectively for an additional 230 euros, while maintaining the CPU with a 16-core GPU costs 270 euros more versus the original price. On the other hand, it is also possible to select of the M1 Max chip variants, which adds a graphics power of up to 24 cores for 500 euros or up to 32 cores for 730 euros more.

All versions of the New MacBook Pro start with 512 GB or 1 TB of SSD, but Apple also allows expanding the memory with SSD of up to 8 TB. These are the prices.

1 TB SSD storage: +230 euros.2 TB SSD storage: +690 euros.4 TB SSD storage:+1.380 euros.8 TB SSD storage: +2.760 euros.

Finally, the RAM can be expanded with 32 GB for 460 euros plus or up to 64 GB for 920 euros more. Thus, for example, a MacBook Pro with an 8- and 14-core M1 Pro chip for the CPU and GPU respectively, with 2 TB of SSD and 32 GB of RAM, would cost 3,899 euros.

The 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max chip can now be reserved on Apple’s website and will be available from October 26.