MacBook Pro with M1 makes no sense

Apple’s laptop portfolio has evolved considerably after the arrival of the new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Currently, the company has four models for sale. On the one hand, in the input range, the MacBook Air, which includes a powerful M1 chip, 13-inch screen and a slim design. On the other, in the high-end, the newcomers 14 and 16-inch models, with their powerful processors, a ProMotion screen with notch and HDMI ports, MagSafe and the slot for SD cards.

The fourth model is the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which remains an intermediate option between the MacBook Air and the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip. This was announced in 2020 and shares many features with Apple’s current cheapest laptop. Specifically, the MacBook Pro also includes the M1 chip, as well as a 13.3-inch retina display and two Thunderbolt ports. It differs, yes, in some key features. Among them, the inclusion of a fan to be able to offer high performance for longer, a TouchBar, greater autonomy and more brightness on your screen.

But, Are these differences enough to bet on the 13-inch model versus the MacBook Air? Considering that both can offer almost identical performance – except for super specific tasks, such as video exporting for a long time, in which the Pro model’s fan reduces the required time significantly – and that the MacBook Air price It is 320 euros less, the Pro model with M1 does not seem like an option to take into account at the moment.

The TouchBar, although it may be useful, it is not essential. In fact, Apple has eliminated it in its new models, since it is a feature that professionals do not seem to like very much and that, in general, has little use. The higher screen brightness can be useful for some conditions such as using the equipment outdoors. However, it is not a differential point to bet on the 13-inch Pro model compared to the Air version, since the difference is only a few nits. The same goes for the battery. The one on the 13-inch MacBook Pro is excellent, so much so that even Apple believed that the macOS indicator was bad. However, the MacBook Air also has a good battery life.

The replacement for the MacBook Pro M1 could be right around the corner

The 13-inch MacBook Pro also has all the ballots to be the next model to disappear from Apple’s laptop catalog. Above all, if we take into account the possible arrival of the 2022 MacBook Air. According to rumors, this model could be announced during the second half of next year, and it would arrive with a more powerful chip, a mini-LED screen and a new look. These renewed features could bring a price increase, more closely resembling that of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which stands at around 1,449 euros.

It would not be surprising if, once said model arrived, Apple completely eliminated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip. In this way, the TouchBar will go down in history, given that it is the only model that maintains it. Therefore, the MacBook Pro lineup in the coming months could be as follows.

MacBook Air with M1 Chip: economic version for students or users looking for a laptop for day to day. MacBook Air with M2 chip: model with a price slightly higher than the version with M1 chip, but with greater power for more demanding users looking for a computer to work with.New MacBook Pro (14 and 16-inch) with M1 Pro chip– Portable for professionals who need a powerful and versatile device.New MacBook Pro (14 and 16-inch) with M1 Max chip: model for more demanding professionals who use apps or programs that require higher performance.

So, which model is the most recommended today?

The truth is that the rumors about the arrival of the MacBook Air 2022 are contradictory, and everything indicates that it will continue to be that way. The Cupertino company faces supply problems due to a shortage of semiconductors, and this could affect the launch of Apple’s next laptop. To this day, however, there are very options to consider.

Currently, the MacBook Air with M1 chip it is the most balanced model in terms of price and specifications. The M1 provides the team with sufficient graphics performance for most tasks, while it has a very good autonomy and a very successful design. All this, at a base price of 1,129 euros, quite competitive.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro In their different versions, they are also an excellent option if you are looking for a computer that offers high performance to work with powerful and demanding programs. The negative part, yes, is that they have a higher cost.