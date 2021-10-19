‘Mad God’, creepy animation show never seen

Although a director may be mulling over the idea for a movie for a long time, its development usually takes a few years to post-production. Therefore, the commitment of the Californian Phil Tippett with Mad God (2021) it’s a pretty impressive anomaly. It has taken three decades of his life to make this film in stop motion, that is, with plasticine animation frame by frame, and some resources from other methods.

While he was involved in the corresponding sequences of RoboCop 2 (Irvin Kershner, 1990), filming began for this science fiction nightmarish fantasy, which he decided to abandon when his work in Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993) discouraged him from using the animated technique.

But twenty years later, colleagues in his study encouraged him to continue; And thanks to the gradual funding of Kickstarter based on crowdfunding and teams of enthusiastic volunteers, Mad God has managed to project itself in the Sitges Festival; and even be awarded the award for the best special effects and the José Luis Guarner of the critics.

The two Oscars of the director of ‘Mad God’

Tippett

Moviegoers who know Star Wars in depth know very well that Phil Tippett took care of the animations of A new hope (George Lucas, 1977) and The Empire Strikes Back (Irvin Kershner, 1980), the design of creatures from Return of the Jedi (Richard Marquand, 1983), for whose visual effects he was awarded an Oscar, and other animations from The Force awakens (JJ Abrams, 2015). He took his second Oscar thanks to the aforementioned Jurassic Park, and is also credited with Willow (Ron Howard, 1988), Starship Troopers (Paul Verhoeven, 1997) or The Haunting (Jan de Bont, 1999).

However, in addition to all this work and producing RoboCop (Verhoeven, 1987) and its first sequel and Starship Troopers itself, the filmmaker has not limited himself to directing Mad God. His filmography also includes the short Prehistoric Beast (1985), for which we understand that he would later participate in Jurassic Park, the feature film Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation (2004) and another short movie, Mutantland (2010), which bears certain stylistic similarities with the award-winning film at the Sitges Festival.

‘The Garden of Ghoulish Delights’ by Phil Tippett

Tippett

What we must say about Phil Tippett’s definitive work is that it is about a show that has never been seen in a cinema, completely different from the style of others such as The Nightmare Before Christmas (Henry Selick, 1993), Chicken Run: Escape on the Farm (Nick Park and Peter Lord, 2000) or Mary and Max (Adam Eliot, 2009 ), and the surrealism of Jan Švankmajer (Dimensions of Dialogue) or the mischievous gore of Lee Hardcastle (T is for Toilet). And even outside of stop motion animation.

His barely narrative proposal, metaphorical above all and centered on pictures of a dystopia that leaves behind the simply dark and plunges into the gloomy, moves away from any obvious idea of ​​the conventional. And it’s not that there isn’t here surrealism. Indeed, Mad God stands drowned in him from the foreground to the last; and Phil Tippett doesn’t skimp on her either with an occasional gore.

In the same way that we recognize elements from other movies such as the inhospitable decay of urban machinery en Metrópolis (Fritz Lang, 1927), Blade Runner (Ridley Scott, 1982) o Brazil (Terry Gilliam, 1985), y some dirty desolation that we remember in Inside the labyrinth (Jim Henson, 1986), The city of lost children, Twelve monkeys (Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro, Gilliam, 1995) or Number 9 (Shane Acker, 2009).

But what distinguishes Mad God from all of them, starting with his gender sisters, is the motley darkness of his monstrous world, of this unspeakable and Dantesque descent into hell, which moves from a bad and atrocious eschatological dream to a hallucinated metaphysics with various traditional tricks and constitutes, in the end, Phil Tippett’s The Garden of Macabre Delights. A unique experience in the cinema.