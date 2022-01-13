Marijuana could fight the coronavirus, but don’t get too excited

The hemp (Cannabis sativa), from which marijuana is extracted, could join the arsenal of weapons against COVID-19 which we are gradually disposing of. At least, that’s the conclusion of a study recently published in the Journal of Natural Products. However, if you are thinking of smoking some joints to keep away from coronavirusWe’re sorry to tell you that that won’t do any good. The theme does not work like that.

What the study authors have seen, coming from the Oregon State University, is that, in vitro (under laboratory conditions), it can affect the ability of the virus to infect our cells.

It is important to emphasize that it has only been seen in the laboratory, because a handful of cells grown in a Petri dish (those round plates used in laboratories) is not the same as those same cells forming part of a living organism full. What works one way may not work another. However, the results have been so promising that these researchers believe they could be well on the way to future development of a antiviral based two ingredients from hemp, from which marijuana is extracted.

Everything that blooms is not drugs

The hemp is the plant from which the marijuana, but not everything in the plant has psychoactive effects.

These effects are generated by a specific compound, called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). But the plant contains many other substances with the potential to become pharmacological active principles. For this reason, in the European Union it was established that legal hemp plantations they could not contain more than 0.3% THC. Above that percentage, the plant is already popularly known as marijuana, although this is also the name given to the set of dried leaves that are consumed as a drug.

However, the compound that interests us in this case is not THC, but two other substances called cannabigerolic acid or (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA). That is the first reason why smoking joints will not help you against the coronavirus. But let’s see what the study says.

How does hemp, the origin of marijuana, help fight the coronavirus?

The authors of this study tested the effect of different compounds against coronavirus and found that CBGA and CBDA they were very promising.

They came up with a simple experiment. Epithelial cells, such as those infected by coronavirus in the human body, were cultured in a Petri dish. Then, they added the two substances extracted from hemp -among them marijuana- and, to finish, they added to the mixture the coronavirus spike protein. This is the protein that the pathogen uses as a key to enter the cells it infects. It binds to receptors, called ACE2, in a very specific way, like a key that goes into a lock. So if it is blocked, the infection can be stopped.

These two substances in hemp prevent the coronavirus from attaching itself to cells and infecting them

And that’s what both CBGA and CBDA seem to do. They observed that they could block the protein, as if we placed a thimble on a key. In this way, does not fit in the lock and can’t open the door. In this case the same thing happened. When these two substances bound to the spike protein, it could no longer bind to the receptors on cells to infect them.

All this leads to think that these acids could be useful for the development of a coronavirus drug. Both to prevent infection and to shorten the symptomatic period. But they also call for calm by remembering their limitations. To begin with, the entire study was carried out in vitro. It would be necessary to continue investigating until it can be repeated in vivo, directly on patients as therapeutic use of marijuana or other derivatives of hemp.

On the other hand, it has only been investigated with the variants alpha and beta, so they don’t know if it would be just as effective with delta and omicron, which are the two dominant today.

The good news is that both CBGA and CBDA have been previously studied for other pharmacological purposes, so it is already known that their oral consumption is safe for humans. Having this information already is a step forward, but it does not mean that its antiviral use is just around the corner. Luckily, we already have others antiviral approved for use in patients at risk, which will surely be a great incentive to continue advancing in what remains of the pandemic. Perhaps these will join them in the future, but we do not stop insisting: only as drugs. Drop that marijuana joint.

