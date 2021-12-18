Marvel and Sony are already working on ‘Spider-Man 4’

The fever for Spider-Man: No Way Home has not stopped yet, but Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are already looking towards the future of the arachnid. After a series of somewhat contradictory statements, Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios, as well as Amy Pascal, producer of the franchise, confirmed that They are already working on the next step of the superhero. In other words, in Spider-man 4.

“Amy and I, Disney and Sony, we’re talking. Yes, we are beginning to actively develop where the story will go, which I say openly because I don’t want the fans to go through any separation trauma like they did after Far From Home. That won’t happen this time, “Feige told The New York Times.

In the last sentence, of course, the director refers to that break between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios that for a moment separated Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fortunately, Feige gives us guarantees that the situation will not repeat itself and we can trust that Spider-Man 4 is coming sooner or later.

Spider-Man 4 rumors end

This important announcement comes after Amy Pascal herself said that Tom Holland will star in a new trilogy of Spider-Man. However, shortly after Marvel came out to calm the waters, mentioning that, although the relationship between both production houses is very “solid”, there were still no concrete plans for future feature films; including the much-rumored Spider-Man 4.

This week, Pascal retracted his words, pointing out to Variety that, if it were up to her, the relationship between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would last for a longer time. Now it is a fact, without a doubt, that both companies will join forces again to lead Spider-Man on his next adventure. Unless they fixed everything in a matter of weeks, surely Spider-Man 4 was already on your negotiating table for quite some time.

Entering the terrain of SPOILERSIf you’ve already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s clear that its ending leaves the door open for a sequel with Tom Holland. There is no doubt that the actor is more than consolidated in the role and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are very fond of him. There will be Spidey with Tom Holland for a while.

