Microsoft has an offer that you can decline

Piracy is a problem that has historically affected Microsoft products. Over the years, those in Redmond have implemented various measures to discourage the public from installing or activating unofficial copies of Windows, with only mixed results. And something similar has happened with the pirated Office package, taking into account that it is – along with the operating system – the company’s most pirated product. Therefore, the most recent strategy aims to turn “illegal” users into genuine Microsoft 365 subscribers.

According to gHacks, users of pirated versions of Office are receiving a message inviting them to join Microsoft 365; and for this they are offered a great discount. We are talking about a price cut of up to 50% to join the platform in a legitimate way. Undoubtedly it is a peculiar strategy, but with possibilities of working.

“Get up to 50% off. For a limited time, save up to 50% on a genuine Microsoft 365 subscription,” says the sign displayed on the interface of programs such as Word and Excel. By clicking on the link included in the notice, users are redirected to a site where they can choose which subscription to Microsoft 365.

In addition, in the same portal those of Redmond warn about the risks of using pirated Office. Exposure to attacks with viruses and malware, the presence of corrupt files and the possibility of suffering data loss, and the inability to receive critical updates are some of the dangers that the company alludes to to raise awareness among users (and in the way to achieve new sales, of course).

Microsoft 365 presents itself as the legitimate alternative to pirated copies of Office

Although users who are being invited to leave the “pirate life” use the traditional edition of the Office suite, Microsoft does not offer the possibility to purchase the license of the perpetual versions at a discount. This has an explanation based on the business model of the American company.

For some time the Redmond have focused their efforts on empowering Microsoft 365. The service provides greater integration with the cloud, advanced security and exclusive features for your office applications. So, just as they try to get the common user to go to this platform, it is logical that they try to convince people who still use pirated copies to walk the same path.

We will see if the initiative yields positive results. For now, those who wish to leave behind their pirated Office in favor of a big discount on Microsoft 365 have two options; The first is to opt for the personal plan in exchange for an annual fee of $ 34.99, and the second is to choose the family plan by $ 49.99 during the first year.

