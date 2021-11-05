Microsoft wants to create a metaverse of ‘Halo’ and other Xbox games

In the blink of an eye, the metaverse, driven mainly by the most recent introduction of Facebook, it became a trend that everyone is talking about. While the concept dates back several years, it was Mark Zuckerberg who put it in the crosshairs of millions of people. Obviously, other companies are also planning to jump on the metaverse train, including Microsoft.

During Microsoft Ignite, Redmond made it clear that they have an interest in taking advantage of the experiences that a metaverse offers. With Microsoft Teams, for example, it will be possible to hold virtual meetings with animated avatars. Nevertheless, the company’s vision also encompasses Xbox and gaming in general. Can you imagine a metaverse from Halo or Minecraft? Well, those led by Satya Nadella are watching it.

“Of course you can expect us to do things [del metaverso] in gaming. If you take Halo like a game, it’s a metaverse. Minecraft is a metaverse, just like Flight Simulator. In a sense, today they are in 2D, and the question is if you can bring that to a full 3D world, and of course we plan to do it, “Nadella himself said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Certainly, video games have an advantage over other types of experiences that seek to approach the metaverse. Why? Many games are set in three-dimensional worlds, which are the basis for creating a metaverse. Obviously, an adaptation is required for the experience to be optimal, but the foundations already exist. On the other hand, virtual realitySince its entry into the consumer market, it has gone hand in hand with video games.

It is also worth mentioning that Microsoft already has previous work with immersive experiences applied to entertainment. The HoloLens, his mixed reality glasses, have an adapted version of Minecraft. With virtual reality, on the contrary, they have hardly had contact. A couple of weeks ago, Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, said that VR is not part of the platform’s priorities because they are focused on game development.

“I applaud what Sony is doing, I applaud what Oculus is doing, what Valve has done. I mean, there are a lot of good players who have done amazing VR work. We strongly believe in that software platform. [VR] and on the devices that make it possible. Absolutely. But we are much more focused on the software side at the moment. I think the devices that exist now, keep us connected with many of the players Phil Spencer

Of course, that strategy will have to change if they really want Xbox games to be a benchmark in a gaming metaverse.