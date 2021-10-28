Microsoft would launch a cheap Surface for schools and with Windows 11 SE

Coming Soon, Microsoft could expand its portfolio of Surface laptops, and I would do it with an inexpensive and educational equipment. But it would not arrive alone, but accompanied by an adapted version of Windows 11. This is how it is published Windows Central, which mentions that the intentions in Redmond would be to develop affordable equipment and that schools can “buy, manage and distribute in droves.”

This Surface would be a new bet to compete with the Chromebooks, in a market segment that requires minimal but functional hardware specifications. It is worth noting that its implementation would be designed for the K-12 segment; that is to say, from early childhood education to 12 years.

The rumored educational Microsoft Surface would be being developed under the code name Tenjin. The device would arrive with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and 8 GB of RAM; while the screen would be 11.6 inches with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The housing would be made of plastic and would house two USB ports (one type C, and the other type A), a 3.5 mm jack for headphones, and the connector for the power cable.

It’s Microsoft Surface it would be well below the Surface Laptop Go, your current cheap laptops, both in price and specs. Although it is not yet known how much the new equipment for educational establishments would cost, it is speculated that it would be under 400 dollars.

The new educational Microsoft Surface would arrive with Windows 11 SE

As we mentioned earlier, Microsoft’s supposed new cheap laptop would be accompanied by a special version of Windows 11. Supposedly it would be launched under the name Windows 11 SE, and it would be a lighter variant and with much fewer options than those available in a common computer.

It is even mentioned that the equipment could reach the market under the name Microsoft Surface Laptop SE, to maintain consistency with the operating system. Whatever the case, Redmond would be preparing an aggressive strategy to strengthen its presence in the segment.

At the moment Microsoft has not confirmed or denied the existence of this new Surface for schools. However, we could have news in a very short time, since supposedly the team I would be ready to see the light.