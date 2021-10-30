“My favorite movies from the Marvel Universe are …”

English actor Kit harington (b.1986), which gives life to Dane Whitman in Eternals (Chloé Zhao, 2021), the twenty-sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has only wanted to play fourteen different characters in the cinema so far and has voiced another pair. However, he is known the world over from his debut a decade ago. What is said to arrive and kiss the saint.

This is what happens when the last great television phenomenon is intervened as one of the protagonists: Jon snow, in sixty-two of the seventy-three episodes that add up to the eight seasons of Game of Thrones (David Benioff and DB Weiss, 2011-2019), the HBO adaptation of the novels by JRR Martin (from 1996), about the power struggles in Westeros and against a horrifying threat from beyond the Wall.

Among the other incarnations of Kit Harington, we have Vincent in Silent Hill: Revelation (MJ Bassett, 2012), Milo in Pompeii, Roland Leighton in Will of youth, Mr. Bradley from The Seventh Son (Paul WS Anderson, James Kent, Sergei Bodrov, 2014), Charles Poole in Seven Hellish Days, Will Holloway from Double Identity: Check MI5 (Jake Szymanski, Bharat Nalluri, 2015) or Samuel in Brimstone: The Preacher’s Daughter (Martin Koolhoven, 2016).

Also, to his ancestor Robert Catesby in Gunpowder (2017), the miniseries of which he is the creator and executive producer along with Ronan Bennett and Daniel West; to the protagonist of My life with John F. Donovan (Xavier Dolan, 2018), to Alex in Criminal or to Michael in the chapter “Strangers on a (Dublin) Train” (2×03) of Modern love (Jim Field Smith and George Kay, John Carney, since 2019). It has been the vocal cords of Eret in the two sequels of How to Train Your Dragon (Dean DeBlois, 2010-2019), and next year we will see him as Nick Bilton for the anthological series Extrapolations (Scott Z. Burns, since 2022).

Kit Harington’s character in ‘Eternals’

Marvel studios

“I like Dane Whitman for his sense of humor; it’s a lot of fun ”, Kit Harington tells us in an interview for Kirkwood student media. “And I also like all the mystery around it. Although the film has a limited time and you cannot explore that part of the story well. ” However, we are convinced that Marvel Studios intends to do so in the future. ”

“Besides, just the fact that I can participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe It is already attractive in itself, ”continues the British artist. “It is exciting be part of it. It was great when they asked me if I wanted to play this character. ” A character that we have no doubt will return to in other films of the franchise after Eternals, who knows if also under the command of Chinese director Chloé Zhao, awarded the Oscar for her work in Nomadland (2020).

Filming in london

Marvel studios

“I loved shooting this movie,” says Kit Harington. “I arrived towards the end of the shoot, in the last two weeks. By then, everything was established and operating without problems ”. So he stood there with the party started, but it seems that that was not a problem: “I had a great time, I made new friends and, moreover, it was a different experience filming twenty minutes from my house. So I didn’t have to travel very far. It was good”.

He mentions it because the filming of Eternals took place in different parts of London, like Camden Town, Piccadilly Circus or Hampstead Heath. Apart from the University of Oxford, the usual Pinewood Studios on Iver Heath, in the county of Buckinghamshire. And, outside the UK, in Los Angeles, in the Canary Islands of Fuerteventura and Lanzarote; Specifically, during the film we can see La Solapa beach and Las Peñitas Dam on one and what surrounds the Cuervo Volcano on the other.

Chloé Zhao and her favorite movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel studios

As to Chloé zhao, who also has to her credit the feature films Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015) and The Rider (2017), Kit Harington believes that “she is fantastic, truly interesting” as a professional, and that she is not a normal director by the way in which it addresses the proceedings. “He wants to give you some space around your performance with the way she rolls and moves the camera, which is quite free, not constrictive”, He exposes. And ends like this: “She is an incredible filmmaker.”

Finally, we ask him about his tastes regarding the franchise to which Eternals belongs, and he responds with these words: “My Favorite Movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe they are probably Ant-Man [Peyton Reed, 2015], Thor: Ragnarok [Taika Waititi, 2017] and Avengers: Endgame [Joe y Anthony Russo, 2019]”. The presentation of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as a superhero, one of the most unbridled comedies of Marvel Studios, perhaps more than the two volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy (James Gunn, 2014, 2017), and the culmination ─ tremendous success in the world box office─ of the Saga of Infinity.