“My teachers thought that I was not going to have training”

Dyslexia is a learning disability that is underdiagnosed. In fact, in public education, both this and other neurodevelopmental disorders are barely detected. And it is that a study of the hospitals of Vall d’Hebrón and Sant Joan de Deu calculates that in Spain only 10% of the cases are detected. Although those who are lucky, like Maeva Nieto, may have a late diagnosis. But What is dyslexia?

Maeva was around 12 years old when she finally had a report on what was happening to her. It was in the last cycle of primary school that a teacher finally took care of her. Although the problem had been evident long before: “I had a teacher who had me as a fool. This person told my parents, with all the capacitism in the world and in a derogatory way, that I was autistic, as if it were an insult”, account through video call to Kirkwood student media. “She didn’t say it like she was worried”, Add. “It took me a long time to learn to read and write, I was the slowest to learn the alphabet”; in addition, he also took time to learn to speak.

What is dyslexia?

To learn more about dyslexia, in Kirkwood student media we have spoken with Rafael Lopez Azuaga, psychopedagogue at the Kaposkly Psychopedagogical Cabinet (Cádiz).

Only 10% of cases of neurodevelopmental disorders are detected in Spanish public education, including dyslexia

“It is a cognitive disorder that leads to the person suffering from it having difficulties recognizing and processing letters, syllables, and words. This causes him to have difficulties reading and writing, and communicating by written means, “explains the psychopedagogue via email.” Dyslexic people have learning difficulties; since reading is essential to learn. “And it is that” the written way is one of the main ways by which people learn in schools, “he says.” We have textbooks, index cards, activity notebooks, the blackboard , the exams… Many things come in writing, and students are asked to express themselves in writing, “he says.

“Reading comprehension may be affected to a greater or lesser extent, and this makes it difficult for them to understand the texts of the books, the questions on the exams and, therefore, their performance decreases.”

Learning pace

Although it depends on the person, the learning rate is only slow in terms of literacy, comprehension is not affected. In fact, in the first year of ESO, Maeva was put into language reinforcement. “When I got to the institute they put me in language reinforcement because I couldn’t give french; because if he already had problems with Spanish, he had to learn English; Getting into French was not a very good idea, “he explains.” In fact, it was the drama of my life, “he laughs. But Maeva’s problem was not solved by going to reinforcement.” It bored me a lot, “she says. And it is that she I had no difficulty understanding what was being said in class. “Compensatory was designed for people with other types of learning difficulties, people who still do not handle the language well or who have just arrived in Spain”.

People with dyslexia “need more time for readings or tests, also special fonts that are clearer”

For this reason, neither his mother nor his teacher understood why he also finished in compensatory social sciences. But she was bored in class “and my mother told them that that couldn’t be good for me“.” My teacher said to talk to her because in dyslexia it depends a lot on the person; but another type of adaptation is usually needed. It takes more time for readings or exams, also special fonts that are clearer, “he illustrates.

“Within the classrooms it is essential to adapt the texts that are used”, explains the psychopedagogue. “Texts with simpler sentences, accompanied by visual and graphic elements that strengthen the understanding of the information, or texts made with pictograms “, he adds.

“Reinforce the use of more audiovisual resources that promote understanding of learning, complement the text they read, and enable students to be assessed orally or by drawing representative drawings, or by multiple choice tests. And, of course, that all these instruments are complementary to the written test. They should be given more time to finish the tasks and exams, that each statement only asks for something specific and not that there are two or three activities in the same statement; write computer exams in the event that they present an associated dysgraphia, that the statements of the mathematics problems are accompanied by visual and schematic representations of this, among other measures “. Rafael López Azuaga, psychopedagogue

Diagnosis of dyslexia

For months, Maeva would leave her classes one hour a week to take the test that would finally tell her what was wrong. “They didn’t tell me what it was for, but I knew it was important,” he says. For that, he was trying very hard. “I liked studying, even if it was a bit vague at times. That’s why, the teachers realized that something was wrong with me, because it was like I reached a limit and no matter how hard I tried, it didn’t happen from there. For example, I had very silly mistakes in some tests that, after studying a lot, did not make sense. “

The request for the test was a matter of his tutor; but three more teachers had to verify that he had learning difficulties. In addition, they needed the permission of their parents, who finally ended up receiving “a billet” in which the diagnosis is clear: Maeva has dyslexia.

For the diagnosis, “various instruments are used,” the psychopedagogue told Kirkwood student media. “On the one hand, their production in the different school tasks they do. If they see that they have difficulty reading and writing, they commit numerous typing errors. Such as omissions, additions, inversions, substitutions of letters, syllables and words; improper separations, they confuse letters in a mirror, improper unions … or they have a hard time understanding what they read. ” All this “may be an indication that they have dyslexia”.

In fact, the mirror effect, that is, writing letters backwards, It was one of the signs that Maeva still showed when she was 12 years old.. Also errors when copying, among other things. However, it is important to point out that “usually one waits until approximately 6 years of age because until this age, it is normal to make mistakes because children are maturing the literacy process”, comments the psychopedagogue.

A “frustrating” test

“Once the signs are detected, they are passed numerous tests to evaluate the reading and writing processes; such as the identification of letters, the reading of words and pseudowords (unknown, invented or misspelled words), dictations of syllables, words and pseudowords, recognition of different syntactic structures, understanding of sentences and texts, writing of small texts “.

One of the tests was very frustrating for Maeva, as the letters were mixed up and she could not do the exercise well.

Maeva still remembers one of these tests as a rather frustrating time for her. “A test that frustrated me a lot was a reading test. First, he gave me some words that exist and then he put me others with random letters; they were words that did not exist. And it took me a lot to read them, it frustrated me, “he says.” And he wondered what was wrong with me and I said “the letters get mixed up.” I did not see well what it put. And then I think that at that moment the lady who was doing the test thought that it was very clear what was happening to me, “he adds.

“They are also given other complementary tests to evaluate laterality, attention, working memory; processing speed, verbal comprehension, vocabulary, visual and auditory perception; visual-motor coordination, etc.”, adds López Azuaga. “And it is recommended calculate IQ to rule out that reading and writing difficulties are due to a disability, “he says.

Lack of intelligence, the most widespread myth of dyslexia

Maeva Nieto

If a myth about dyslexia has to be demolished, it is that people who live with this cognitive disorder do not have a lower intellectual capacity. In fact, they tend to be average or above it, according to López Azuaga. “They are not people with disabilities, in fact their IQ may be within or above average and their learning style is usually more visual. They learn and achieve a lot if presented with the information orally or graphically, with drawings and graphic representations, and if they are evaluated orally, they demonstrate their real learning to a greater extent “.

Dyslexia is a learning disability; but that does not prevent the person from doing everything. As Maeva herself demonstrates, she has studied languages, has a university education and has published three books and several stories in anthologies. “I have learned languages; I manage with English well, like any other person. And now I’m learning Portuguese“, he comments.” I also have a university degree, which my teachers in the first year of ESO did not think was possible. And not only that but also I have a master’s degree and I’m with a doctorate. I also think that writing and publishing books is something that many people did not think a dyslexic from La Fortuna could do, ”she comments to Kirkwood student media.

There is nothing wrong with not going to college; but it is different if the education system pushes you out because you have a learning difficulty

Underdiagnosis prevents many people with dyslexia from completing their studies, because they do not have the necessary adaptations. “We should all have the same opportunities”says Maeva. There is nothing wrong with not going to university, all professions are equally valid; But it is different if the educational system pushes you out because you have dyslexia and you end up doing something that you don’t really like.

Ultimately, dyslexia can be a great obstacle when it comes to learning. But that at no time means that they cannot study or have the training they choose. Of course, without a diagnosis and the help of a pedagogue, everything will be much more difficult.

