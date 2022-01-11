New Blood ‘don’t need a second season

The end of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013) in its season eight did not satisfy a good part of the audience, who voted massively for the episode “Remember the Monsters?” (8×12) to suspend it in the cinema web files. Some analysts think it is a tragically timely closure. But the lack of satisfaction of the spectators can be decisive and, being possible a return of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), they have taken advantage of it to launch the ten additional chapters of Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021-2022).

Those of us who do not discuss the relevance of how the protagonist ended up in the original series could twist the face when faced with this new television fiction from Showtime but, if we can admit that we missed our favorite serial killer along with Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins and Mads Mikkelsen), we had no reason to resist too much this opportunity to meet him again. And, as the miniseries has passed until that conclusion at the height of the character, there is no reluctance to rejoice over everything.

The main axis of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Own Harrison morgan (Jack Alcott) it was an important loose end Dexter, and making him one of the main axes of the sequel miniseries involves a logic hardly debatable, beyond the argument related to criminals Matt (Steve M. Robertson) and Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown). The terrible consequences of what he lived as a baby in “The Getaway” (4×12) by Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), the Trinity Killer, who also appears for a few seconds in “Skin of Her Teeth” (1×07), had to be addressed in Dexter: New Blood.

Clyde Phillips (Nurse Jackie), who was showrunner from the first stage until the very end of season four, shows that he is aware of this, and that the obvious parallelism between the clear existence and the origin of the Dark Passenger of Father and Son, with their mothers murdered and they covered in their hemoglobin, constitutes a very juicy narrative thread to explore. And that’s what he does in the miniseries, to the point that Dexter Morgan’s main tribulation is revealed and ends up defining his destiny in “Sins of the Father” (1×10), the last episode.

Clyde Phillips finishes what he started in ‘Dexter’

The same creator of Dexter: New Blood disagrees with the way the other series ended. “I think the show, in the last years of its original incarnation, lost its way,” he said in an interview with Variety. “I was just seeing a future as far away as the headlights of a car and I had broken the pact with the audience about how everything Dexter does has to be code compliant. ” But Clyde Phillips has incorporated that break very well here and has transformed it into something decisive for the end.

In a certain way, he has fulfilled the one who would have wanted to give him to Dexter if he had been at the helm in his eighth season. “My personal end for the series was that he was executed for his crimes,” he acknowledged to Entertainment Weekly. “He is lying on the table and outside the window are all the people he has killed. That was just in my own head. I never told anyone. ” The paradox is that, if the murderer had died, we would not be talking about Dexter: New Blood, as Clyde Phillips admits in that same interview.

For all the above, not only the miniseries does not need any further with more seasons, but shouldn’t even even though the showrunner has assured TVLine that he’s willing. Dexter Morgan’s criminal history is supposed to have had the opportunity to make amends with a final second to the dissatisfied public, taking up the essential elements of the previous fiction and driving them where they should. The best thing is that they stop taking the jug to the source so that it does not break and they cannot rebuild it this time.

