New Blood ‘finally breaks out in episode 8

After the cliffhanger with which the episode “Skin of Her Teeth” (1×07) of Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021), the following, titled “Unfair Game” (1×08), could be limited to continue from it; which would be satisfactory since it deals with solving our curiosity. But the scriptwriters David McMillan (Lucifer) and Tony Saltzman (Goliath), who had already written “Smoke Signals” (1×03) and “H Is for Heroe” (1×04), offer us something more than that: a vivid nightmare in which Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C. Hall) greatest fear comes true.

If during the previous chapters they had taken it easy to develop with due patience, scruples and verisimilitude the criminal drama of the characteristics that we know so well since Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), now it is very clear that finally the confrontation has broken out that was brewing without any kind of squeamishness. But, on this occasion and despite the fact that other loved ones of his have been affected by his lethal adventures, the danger they run is openly expressed. Seasoning it with a double corral.

However, their antagonists do not know who they are up against; and one is discovered with the eager desire to be shown, for which Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) would have to unleash his dark nature, similar to that of his complicated father. On the other hand, the macabre ironies that usually come out of the sly mouth of the protagonist we find them peeking through that of his great enemy in Dexter: New Blood, the ambiguous Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), whose homicidal routine is still a mystery in part.

His twisted purposes for the foolish ones who confront him, beyond the simply vindictive impulse, constitute another enigma, but they are making an appearance. We must not forget that, behind that affable and committed facade, hides a psychotic predator with the same time of continuous killing without consequences as Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), the Trinity Killer, whom we were introduced to in the fourth season of the first series. So we should not underestimate him Not the least bit no matter how much we trust Dexter Morgan.

His voice-over rewards us with comments that might otherwise be ridiculous boastfulness. But we know very well that it is not in his peculiar case, and they manage to unsettle us in “Unfair Game”, chapter directed by Sanford Bookstaver (House) as “Smoke Signals”, “H Is for Heroe” and “Skin of Her Teeth”, due to the desire for him to display his deadly skills with those who, according to Clyde Phillips and his writers have built the opposing forces throughout Dexter: New Blood, we find them so obnoxious.

Perhaps, the interventions of the imaginary Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) could have contributed to increase palpable tension here if they weren’t so short and scarce. A good ride fleeing through the snowy forest with his nonexistent ghost pummeling the troubled Dexter Morgan would have been a sight to see. But that they have not opted for that does not detract at all the indisputable restlessness that they manage to provoke in viewers during most of the measured footage of the eighth episode.

Because what they throw at us in “Unfair Game”, the penultimate installment of Dexter: New Blood, is a crescendo punctuated by juicy moments in three different spots, which play with emotional blackness, false personal connections and, ultimately, the true ones that were hidden until an expected confession is exposed openly. In this way, the alarm sustained one scene after another to the point of boiling turns, first, to relief, and then to an unexpectedly poignant close. And it is that the great face to face has arrived.

