New Blood ‘goes back to the past and disrupts the future

We were hoping that Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) would finally have the great conversation with his son Harrison (Jack Alcott), the one about the homicidal impulse they share due to the violent experiences of their childhood, the Dark Passenger that pushes them to hurt other people, led by Harry Morgan (James Remar) towards a particular community service. And, as the chapter “Unfair Game” (1×08) of Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021-2022), we expected the next, “The Family Business” (1×09), will start there.

At first, it seems that it doesn’t, but we were wrong. In fact, Screenwriter Scott Reynolds’ Decisions, which also only has in its artistic curriculum the libretto for another episode of the television series, “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches” (1×06), with the showrunner at its back, they are the best that could be taken to exemplify what Harrison Morgan needs to know, and then understand what the code that his grandfather provided to his father consists of so that he would not harm society, he would not be repressed and he could survive free.

A grateful return to the past in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Going back to the murderous dynamics of Dexter Morgan in Miami, with that change in the color of the photograph, the recognizable costumes and the score by Daniel Licht that help us remember Dexter’s times (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), is a real pleasure and a grateful gift for viewers that we had a great time with its eight seasons. For some, including the misunderstood and underrated ending, as tragic as it should be. And not only that, but, on the other hand, adding a new hunting plot adds interest to Dexter: New Blood.

However, that our favorite serial killer does not go to the end in his confessions by that annoying conscience personified with the imaginary Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) deflate the enthusiasm a bit, and the desire for him to end them takes on greater intensity. Likewise, the Christmas musical counterpoint to Dexter Morgan’s butchery may no longer surprise us because of custom, not just in this fiction; but it doesn’t stop working for us pleasant and timely in its purpose of subvert the narrative tone.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that they have put the protagonist between a rock and a hard place before with other law enforcement officers, but that same situation in Dexter: New Blood is more complicated, twisted and fearsome than ever. Because the intention remains to play the most difficult Clyde Phillips (Nurse Jackie), and the uncertainty of not knowing how the hell such a mess will be solved worries us more than the main battle itself. Dexter Morgan has come face to face with villains like this, but the other will have emotional consequences.

With a stomach full of nerves

As the fence tightens, the enemy suddenly puts all the meat on the spit, in an unexpected maneuver that breaks the quiet unfolding of events in “The Family Business.” And, without wasting time, they throw us what we expected: the creepiest discovery of the miniseries, with the confirmation of what we feared in a proper and very reasonable turn. The only thing we can regret is the base of the antagonist, who is nowhere near on a par with the conscientious and relentless Dexter Morgan.

The director Marcos Siega (You), who had already given us nine Dexter chapters apart from “Cold Snap” (1×01), “Storm of Fuck” (1×02), “Runaway” (1×05) and “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches” in Dexter: New Blood, you must be pleased you were able to handle the last stretch of this one. And if Harrison Morgan’s unpredictable reaction was what could fill our stomachs with nerves, what it really does is the steering wheel a la Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow) with which the episode ends. And how eager to see how they end the story in the tenth …

