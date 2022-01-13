New Blood ‘is the most-watched Showtime series ever

It is assumed that the latent idea of ​​the project of Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021-2022) was to redress viewers who didn’t like Dexter’s ending (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013) and provide a decent closing for them to the story about our favorite killer. That is, the concept was to make a conclusive miniseries. But now that he’s finished with a great episode, things seem to be going a different way; and those of us who enjoy the way both stages end we fear a point and followed.

“As you can imagine, it’s not the first time I’ve been asked that,” Clyde Phillips told TVLine when asked whether Dexter: New Blood will continue with another season, which would only make sense in one way. And it specifies like this: “It’s all in Showtime’s hands. If they called me and said, “We want to do Harrison. We want you to develop it », [seguro que] I would be very busy, but I would drop whatever I was doing and jump right into it. ” And he insists: “I would love to do it, but it really depends on Showtime.”

The tremendous audience success of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

If Clyde Phillips himself feels good about one more season of Dexter: New Blood, it doesn’t seem like the production company is going to have any reason to refuse if they only look at the audience numbers, rather than consider whether it is relevant. follow up with the possible crimes of the Dark Passenger that harbors Harrison (Jack Alcott), the son of the late Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). Because the miniseries has achieved an average of eight million weekly viewers while it premiered its ten chapters, pulverizing the records from Showtime.

This is what the measurements on the platforms of the premium cable chain have been able to record, which has also determined that, on January 9, 2022 alone, some three million Americans – two of them, streaming on demand – they sat before the episode “Sins of the Father” (1×10), their biggest success since the last of the third season of Homeland (Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, 2011-2020), entitled “The Star” (3×12). Thus, Dexter New Blood has become the most-watched Showtime series ever.

What is not little after Stargate SG-1 (Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, 1997-2007), Queer as Folk (Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, 1999-2005), The Tudors (Michael Hirst, 2007-2010), Californication (Tom Kapinos, 2007- 2014), Shameless (Paul Abbott, 2011-2021), Masters of Sex (Michelle Ashford, 2013-2016), Penny Dreadful (John Logan, 2014-2016), The Affair (Hagai Levi and Sarah Treem, 2014-2019), Billions (Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, since 2016) or Twin Peaks: The Return (Mark Frost and David Lynch, 2017).

Will this audience data change Showtime’s plans?

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response from the millions of Dexter: New Blood fans in the last ten weeks,” he said. Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “Whether you loved the ending or couldn’t bear to see it end, we greatly appreciate your passion. Our deepest thanks to Michael [C. Hall], Clyde [Phillips], Scott [Reynolds] and Marcos [Siega] to offer a deeply powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series”.

With these words, it would not be said that another narrative horizon is being planned. “Dexter It’s a jewel in Showtime’s crown and in the end we didn’t do it justice. That has always been a problem for me, “said Gary Levine on the other hand in the last Summer Press Tour of the Association of Television Critics. “We’ve always wanted to see if there was a way to get it right and it took a long time to figure out what it was. It took Michael a long time to be willing to reprise the role. We are delighted to get Clyde Phillips back. “

And he ends: “Finally, we arrived at a place that I cannot wait to show the world”; just to point out below: “We call it a limited series, but the rules say that it cannot be a limited series if it comes from something that was in the air for a long time. So we call it a special event series. For me it is a review of Dexter and a fitting ending to a brilliant series”. So Gary Levine sounds reassuring to us, but can the triumph of Dexter: New Blood bring us another series of special events? We will see.

