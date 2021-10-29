No way home ‘and his revelations to’ Empire ‘magazine

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is, without a doubt, one of the great productions of the year. Not only because of its size – director Jon Watts spoke that the production was as ambitious as Endgame – but also, by the secrecy around it. Less than two months before its premiere, the film has still not shown anything other than a trailer and a few images. If all Marvel productions are surrounded by a special discretion, Spidey’s new adventure seems the epitome of strategy.

So much so that fans will ask inevitable questions about what is hidden or how much will the upcoming and for now, mysterious second trailer show. To add fire to impatience, Empire Magazine has just released an extensive report that includes interviews with the cast and some production details.

But one of the most surprising details of the report is the image that shows one of his villains. Finally, and thanks to Empire magazine, Spidey fans have been able to see in detail the Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina. The character, considered fundamental in the plot, is shown in all his sinister splendor, making use of his tentacles against Spider Man. The photograph makes it clear that the character will not be a cameo or at least, will star in a sequence of considerable interest in the film .

The report also shows how the production team worked to create a Doc Ock using practical effects. A still image from the film shows Holland’s Spider-Man as Molina’s character crushes his head with a tentacle. The scene is virtually identical to several of the most popular in the Sam Raimi-directed film.

Spider-Man in full color

But the exclusives are not limited to showing the character played by Alfred Molina. Also, it includes interviews with Tom Holland, Zendaya, director Tom Watts, Kevin Feige. There is even a section for comments by producer Amy Pascal and some veiled news about the upcoming adventures of the New York wall-crawler.

Yesterday, the magazine showed its enthusiasm for the publication by revealing part of the content of the article on Twitter. In the words of the publication, it is a more than interesting approach to the entire production, whose details until now have been kept hidden. According the tweet, the report ranges from conversations with the stars, to “Internet rumors” and the end of Tom Holland’s contract.

All of the above seems to summarize that the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Homeit will be a stellar movie event. One that, in addition, will close a long journey of Holland’s Spider-Man through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, which Jon Watts himself has described as “Of an ambition similar to Endgame“ it is also a strange combination of factors. It not only includes what appears to be the consequences of the multiverse announced in Loki ; also a tour of the possible future of the arachnid franchise that the post-credits scene of Venom 2left open.

More villains by the dozen

One of the details that has most attracted the attention of fans of the publication of Empire, is the confirmation of various news. Among them, the return of two villains to the franchise that were part of the reboot starring Andrew Garfield. According to the publication, the actors Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church will be part of the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In his opportunity, Ifans played Doctor Curt Connors / Lizard on Amazing spider-man. For his part, Thomas Haden Church played the Sandman on Spider-man 3 , end of the trilogy played by Tobey Maguire.

Finally, and after much speculation, the article names the characters of Ifans and Haden Church as important elements in the film. The information, which became the rumor of social networks after the first trailer, is confirmed and added to the fact of the Return of the Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe.

If you keep score, the group of villains should also welcome Electro, along with an alleged appearance of Venom. Did you already see the second adventure of the symbiote on the big screen? If you have not done so, we recommend that you do so and include the post-credits scene to the information of Empire about the upcoming Spidey film.

Open door multiverse

Everything points at Spider-Man: No Way Home it will be the opportunity that the Marvel and Sony Pictures franchises about the New York arachnid will come together. If so (and although the participation of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire has not yet been confirmed) it would be the most important project involving Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be Spidey’s third solo film starring Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker. The actor first donned the hero’s costume in Captain America: Civil War 2016, and also reprized the role in Avengers: Infinity Warand Endgame .

Holland recently commented that Spider-Man: No Way Homeit will be the end of a franchise. “I think if we were lucky enough to immerse ourselves in these characters again, you would see a very different version. It would no longer be the trilogy that began with Homecoming. ”