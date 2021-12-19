No Way Home ‘may never make it to Disney Plus

Spider-Man: No Way Home it still continues to be shown in theaters around the world. However, those who have already had the fortune to enjoy it, wonder when it will be possible to see it through Disney plus. Unfortunately, we do not have good news. There are several factors that, for now, keep Spider-Man: No Way Home away from the aforementioned streaming video platform. We explain why.

The first thing to remember is that the rights to the Spider-Man movies belong to Sony Pictures, not Marvel Studios. That is to say, Sony is in charge of distributing the arachnid’s feature films, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it suits you best. In the projection in theaters there are usually no problems, since there are agreements already signed between the distributors and the cinemas. However, the streaming landscape is very different.

Last April, Sony Pictures and Disney reached an agreement so that the contents of the first, specifically those that will be released between 2022 and 2026, be offered at some point in the Disney Plus catalog. Of course, negotiation does not include Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland.

That’s why you can’t watch Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home on Disney Plus. Unless there is a surprise clause that only companies know about, Spider-Man: No Way Home runs the same fate. But the bad news does not end here.

Also in April, Sony Pictures announced that all of its 2022 films will arrive exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical release.. The most relevant thing about the agreement is that this exclusivity will be extended for 18 months. Thus, movies such as Uncharted, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), Morbius and Bullet Train will only be available on Netflix within the designated timeframe.

How does the above affect Spider-Man: No Way Home? While the third movie is certainly not included in the Netflix deal, it is clear that when it comes to recently released movies, Sony Pictures has a preference for Netflix, not Disney Plus.

Yes, maybe Spider-Man: No Way Home will end up coming to Disney Plus at some point, but don’t expect it to be soon due to agreements. You must first meet your window of exclusive theatrical release, then wait for the usual “rest” period and, if you hit Netflix in the future, add another 18 months. Being very positive, Spider-Man: No Way Home could land on Disney Plus during 2024.

The hope that remains is that, as a feature film that is not part of any agreement, Sony Pictures will be more flexible in negotiating its availability in streaming. Either on Disney Plus or Netflix. We will see what happens in the next few months.

