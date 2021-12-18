No Way Home ‘sneaks among the highest grossing premieres in history

After a long time of waiting, Spider-Man: No Way Home it was finally released around the world. Millions of fans are solving the many mysteries that have surrounded the film in recent months. Critics received the news from Tom Holland in a very positive way, calling it one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fortunately for those led by Kevin Feige, that success is being reflected in the ticket office.

According to information from CNBC, Spider-Man: No Way Home is already one of the highest grossing releases in history. The film raised, only in the United States, $ 50 million on opening night. This figure places it behind Avengers: Endgame ($ 60 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($ 57 million), two productions that also belong to the Mickey Mouse company.

Although the figure belongs only to the North American country, we must not forget that it is the most important entertainment market globally. US numbers are often a good yardstick to measure the success – or failure – of a movie in other parts of the world. You can be sure that with Spider-Man: No Way Home it will not be the exception.

Additionally, in Deadline they mention that, given the great reception of the first days, Spider-Man: No Way Home gross is expected to exceed $ 200 million during opening weekend. Some analysts are more daring and estimate that the figure will be between 238 and 250 million dollars. In a matter of days we will get rid of doubts.

On the other hand, the aforementioned media affirms that Sony Pictures already pocketed 97 million, a number they hope to increase as more characters get a chance to enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Obviously, this performance at the box office acquires greater relevance because the pandemic is not over yet. In the United States, some cinemas continue to operate at 50% capacity to comply with sanitary measures. Europe is no stranger to this situation, since the Omicron variant caused a considerable increase in infections in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, among others.

At the moment, yes, it is difficult to think that Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the highest grossing film in history.

Also in Kirkwood student media