Nova and the Thunderbolts to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While the calendar of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been defined for a long time, it is not ruled out that Marvel have some surprises up their sleeve. The current stage is being distinguished primarily by the introduction of new characters, and Shang-Chi and the Eternals may not be the only superheroes to make their debut during Phase 4. Not going and others could join the list.

According to information from TheGWW, 2023 will be a key year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only because of the premiere of The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but also because it will begin the production of widely anticipated content. The first is the Fantastic 4 movie directed by Jon Watts, which was officially announced during December 2020. In this regard, then, there is not too much of a surprise.

What is truly relevant comes next. The aforementioned media affirms that Marvel Studios will start filming Not going. This, however, would not be a movie, but an exclusive Disney Plus series. Another project for the small screen that would be launched is the okoye series, a heroine who already has multiple appearances in Marvel films. We will surely see her in ‌Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, whose premiere is scheduled for November 11, 2022.

Beyond Nova, the Thunderbolts they would also take their first steps on the big screen. In the comics, they debuted in The Incredible Hulk # 449 in January 1997. It is a group of antagonists and antiheroes whose members have changed over time. The Green Goblin, Venom, Nuke, Luke Cage, Juggernaut, Taskmaster, Rhino, Deadpool, Kraven the Hunter and Punisher are some characters that have passed through the ranks of the Thunderbolts.

Finally, the report mentions that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have a sequel and production will start as early as 2023. It is important to mention that, at the moment, the information is not official.

Of course, movies not to be missed for Marvel fans in the immediate future. The Eternals opens on November 4 and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17. In 2022, Doctor Strange will arrive in the multiverse of madness (July 8) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11).