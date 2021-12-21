Now you can use Android Auto in a Tesla, if you are willing to pay

The cars of Tesla They have great virtues that make them very successful and put them at the forefront of electric mobility. However, some users still complain to Elon Musk’s company for the absence of support for platforms such as Apple CarPlay Y Android Auto. Fortunately for them, an app is now available to amend this situation, at least for those who have an Android smartphone.

We are talking about TeslAA, an application for Google’s mobile OS that allows run Android Auto on a Tesla through your web browser. It is a simple option, although not too intuitive, ideal for those who are making the leap to electric cars and prefer to continue using the infotainment options offered by the Mountain View firm.

According to XDA-Developers, TeslAA was in beta since last June; but now it is accessible to anyone who wants to try it. Mind you, it comes at a cost. The application is priced at $ 4.99So those who are willing to pay that figure will show that they are truly Android Auto fans and that they don’t care how good the software is that Tesla includes in its electric cars.

TeslAA is the unofficial option to have Android Auto in your Tesla

Running Android Auto on a Tesla does not require excessively complicated steps, but being a workaround you have to be patient. First of all, TeslAA must be downloaded on an Android smartphone; once said requirement is met we will connect the mobile to the vehicle via Bluetooth.

The next step will be create a mobile hotspot (or hotspot) from the phone and connect the Tesla WiFi to it. Later we must open the web browser from the main screen of the electric car and enter www.androidwheels.com, and ready. It is not the most intuitive process, especially if we have to do it every time we get in the car. But it is clear that it is an alternative that works.

According to the developer, TeslAA transmits the Android Auto interface from the smartphone to the vehicle’s browser via a local VPN. From the application settings you can configure the screen resolution and DPI; In addition, it is possible to manually route the IP address of the phone, in case of problems when setting up the VPN.

Image: Google Play Store

On the other hand, the application has not yet solved some problems that can be quite annoying. It is mentioned, for example, that Android Auto is unresponsive when using the Tesla in reverse; while the car disconnects from the mobile hotspot if the smartphone is left without network coverage for a long time.

If you think that Tesla’s software still lacks important apps, or you prefer to maintain an infotainment experience more similar to that of a conventional car, TeslAA may be an interesting solution. Over time it is likely that the bugs that affect your user experience will be solved, but in its current state it shows very interesting options. Anyway, it is clear that the price of the app will be the decisive factor to convince (or not) new users.

