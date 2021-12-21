Office 2021 for 34 euros and Windows 10 for 7 euros

In a few days we will celebrate the first family parties. Christmas Eve and Christmas are just around the corner and it is most likely time to share gifts with family and friends. A very interesting option to give away is the software, and in order not to have to pay the large amounts that they ask for in official stores, Keysworlds has released its offers for these days when options such as Windows 10, Windows 11 or any version of Office triumph. Keep reading.

For those who do not know, Keysworlds.com is one of the main online platforms for the sale of software licenses, with a fast and efficient service. And of course, with very interesting prices. In less than 24 hours, from when we buy our license, we will have the activation code in our mail. Regardless of whether they are holidays like the ones we are in.

If you need to update your equipment or you know someone who needs it, then you are interested in these Christmas and New Year offers with the lowest prices you can find on all Microsoft products. Some discounts go up to 58%. Little joke.

Best option: 90% discount on Office 2021 and Windows 11

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus, the latest version of Microsoft’s most famous application suite, has a price of around 350 euros. Now you can get it for only 34.99 euros, enjoying a 90 percent discount. No need for a coupon or discount code.

But not only that. The second great offer that you will find is Windows 11. If you want to jump directly, instead of updating through Windows 10, buying the new license will cost you around 170 euros. However, with Keysworlds, the Windows 11 Professional license will only cost you 16.89 euros.

Best tools for telecommuting: Office 2019 and Windows 10

If you only need one Office license, here are two for the 2019 version and the 2016 version.

And to finish this section, as a bonus:

Windows and Office bundles: 58% discount with the code KWS58

For practically everyone, the tools in the Office suite are key in their day-to-day life. Text documents, spreadsheets, presentations or email management. Here below you have a selection of offers that include Windows and Office so the price is still lower than if you buy it separately.

1. Office 2021 bundles: code KWS58

2. Bundles Office 2019: code KWS58

3. Bundles Office 2016: code KWS58

58% discount on Office licenses

In addition to updating your equipment, do you need more licenses to improve other computers? Using the code KWS58 you will get a 58% discount on Office 2021 and Office 2019 licenses, in all their versions.

58% discount on more products still

We are not done. At Keysworlds they also have an extensive list of products with a 58% discount using the code KWS58. And if you do not find what you are looking for, we recommend that you enter their website and surely you will find something.

Keysworlds: easy to buy, easy to pay

Keysworlds has extensive experience in the management and distribution of software licenses, offering an excellent service that guarantees 100% consumer satisfaction. Once you place your order, you will receive the code to redeem the license in a few minutes in your email. Another of its advantages is its ease in terms of payment methods. Accepts PayPal, bank transfer and credit or debit cards.

Satisfaction guarantee

Keysworlds ensures that each license sold is fully valid and should a problem occur, it will be fully refunded without loss or additional cost.

In addition, and finally, the customer service is available 24/7 (support@keysworlds.com) so, in case of mishap, one of their agents will help you.

Related