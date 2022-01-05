OnePlus 10 Pro: its specifications revealed

After having known the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro From all angles, now is the time to find out what it offers on a technical level. During the CES 2022, the company finally made official all the specifications of the terminal, which promises to give battle to the main exponents of the high-end range.

First we must talk about the front surface of the OnePlus 10 Pro, where we find a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with QHD + resolution (2560 × 1440 pixels) and 120 Hz. The refresh rate, yes, is variable, so it follows the path of other devices to take care of battery consumption whenever possible.

Internally, OnePlus 10 Pro integrates a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s flagship SoC for smartphones. While OnePlus did not detail the capacity of the RAM and storage, we know that they will be units LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, respectively. Recent leaks anticipate versions with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, but these are data that are pending confirmation.

Regarding the photographic section on the back, which is again signed by Hasselblad, we see a configuration of three cameras made up of 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP sensors. The frontal region, for its part, incorporates a sensor 32 MP for selfies. It is expected that in the coming days OnePlus will detail the capabilities of each sensor and other news related to the photography of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

In this range, consumers expect autonomy that, at least, lasts for a full day. On paper it seems that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to fulfill in this regard, since it has a 5,000 mAh battery. This is compatible with fast charging up to 80 W and wireless charging of up to 50 W. Regarding the software, the mobile will arrive with OxygenOS 12, the operating system based on Android 12.

As mentioned previously, there is still some data that is kept “secret”, although surely we will soon get rid of doubts.

Dimensions163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm.Screen6.7 “Fluid AMOLED QHD + with LTPO, 120Hz refresh rateProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 1RAM memory and storageLPDDR5 / UFS 3.1. Capacity pending confirmation.Rear camera48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MPFrontal camera32 MPBattery5,000 mAhLoad80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless. Compatible with reverse wireless charging.Operating systemOxydenOS 12 based on Android 12

