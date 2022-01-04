OnePlus reveals the design and new colors of the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has confirmed the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro, your new bet to compete against the most powerful smartphones from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi. The brand’s new mobile, which arrives earlier than expected compared to its predecessors, has an apparently more robust appearance and seems to make clear its commitment to the photographic section.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, in fact, undergoes a major design change compared to the model announced last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro. One of the most important changes we see on the back, and that is its huge photographic module. This merges with the side frame in a style reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The appearance also reveals that the brand continues to collaborate with Hasselblad. The Swedish manufacturer helped to improve both the software, with new functionalities, and the hardware of the OnePlus 9 cameras. In the latter case, developing lenses with a better focus.

The company also seems to have been inspired by the finish of its first devices for the back of this OnePlus 10 Pro. In this case, the back is made of glass, but with a matte finish in black and green reminiscent – at least visually – of that rough texture that came with the OnePlus 1 and OnePlus 2, and which later remained in the brand’s accessories.

The OnePlus 10 Pro maintains the characteristic “Alert Slider”

And speaking of details that have been preserved over the years; The OnePlus 10 Pro maintains the known as “Alert Slider“. This button, located on the right side, allows you to choose between different sound modes of the system. The user, for example, can quickly switch between the possibility of activating the volume or of silencing all calls and notifications. On the other hand, It is also possible to activate a priority mode so that only alerts from contacts that the owner has previously selected will sound. As an aesthetic detail, the “Alert Slider” has a rough texture so that it can be found by simply swiping the finger.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is, along with the OnePlus Nord 2, one of the devices that comes after the Oppo and OnePlus merger, announced in June 2021 and in which this year we will begin to see the first results. The company, in fact, confirmed in September its intention to launch a joint operating system during this 2022. The Oppo and OnePlus interface, in principle, will keep the star functions of OxygenOS. Oppo will do its part with the code of the customization layer, as well as other novelties of its interface.

