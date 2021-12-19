Orlando Bloom (Legolas) could be another character in The Lord of the Rings

As we get closer to September 2022, The Lord of the rings it will once again be widely relevant in the entertainment world. Why? If all goes according to plan, Amazon Prime Video will premiere its long-awaited series based on the universe created by JRR Tolkien. In fact, Peter Jackson’s trilogy is attracting the spotlight again after remarks by Orlando Bloom.

In the Lord of the Rings films, we have the aforementioned actor well placed for his role as Legolas. He even reprized the elf in The Hobbit trilogy. But nevertheless, Orlando Bloom was about to give life to a completely different character, one that is also identified by millions of fans.

We mean the very Faramir, younger brother of Boromir (Sean Bean) and son of Denethor (John Noble), seneschal of Gondor. Yes, Orlando Bloom, who at that time was still in the take-off stage of his film career, came close to playing Faramir before the appearance of David Wenham. In the end, both actors fit very well in their respective roles within The Lord of the Rings. This was explained by Bloom in an interview with the Independent:

“Initially I auditioned for Faramir, who would be played by David Wenham. Then they call me and want me to film as Legolas. Then there was another meeting with Peter. [Jackson] and Fran. I remember my agent calling to tell me that I got the part and I was jumping in my apartment. It was amazing. I didn’t expect to get into a movie right out of drama school. “ Orlando Bloom

The Lord of the Rings makes the leap to the series

It will be the September 2, 2022 when the The Selor of the Rings series, whose title is still unknown, will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. We know what television production is most expensive ever with an approximate investment of $ 465 million. Be careful, only for its first season.

Let us remember that history will be set “thousands of years before” the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Specifically, during the Second Age of Middle-earth, a heyday for Númenor — and Sauron.

“This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers into an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose in glory, and fell into ruin, unlikely heroes were tried, hope hung on the finest of threads and the biggest villain that has come from the pen of Tolkien threatens to put the whole world in darkness. From the very dark depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the spectacular island of the kingdom of Númenor, and the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they leave. ” synopsis.

