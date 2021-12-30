PDF to Word, convert online from any device

Like it or not, the PDF format is still, after so many years, a standard for digitizing documents of paper such as contracts, forms, delivery notes or invoices. It is the format chosen to facilitate a digital version of a document that we have signed or completed, physically or digitally. It’s more. Converting documents to PDF is built into most devices and operating systems. More difficult is the task of pass a PDF to Word. It is hard but not impossible.

The nature of the PDF document is to have it available for consult it or share it, but it is not intended to be edited. However, if you want to edit that document, it is more practical to do a conversion, such as from PDF to Word. The simplest way to do that is select the content of a PDF and paste it into a blank Word document.

But there are more options. Convert PDF to Word it is very easy thanks to the online converters. Without registration, free and directly from your web browser. You upload the file, it is converted and you can now download it to edit it from your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Smallpdf

Online converters or converters bring together in a single space several tools to work with PDF documents. An example is Smallpdf, which allows you to do everything. In the case that concerns us, convert a PDF or more to Word format. The most popular in the text editing.

You can upload the file from the device or from your space Dropbox me Google drive. The process is fast, relatively satisfactory unless the document has too many images and / or forms, and the connection is secure.

As an incentive, Smallpdf integrates OCR. This means that if the PDF document has scanned or calligraphic text, OCR will convert text to image to editable text from tools like Word or similar.

iLovePDF

Another good combo of tools for dealing with PDF documents is iLovePDF. Among many other tasks, it allows convert PDF to Word no need to download software. You upload the file, wait a few seconds and you get the result. From your device, from Dropbox or from Google Drive.

Among its limitations, the free version of iLovePDF can convert PDF files to Word one by one. Otherwise, the file must be up to 15 MB of size. If you opt for the paid version, you can convert up to ten files at a time and of a maximum size of 4 GB. More benefits of the paid version of iLovePDF? It allows you to use its downloadable tools for PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

PDF2Go

If you need to edit the content of a PDF, what better way than to convert it to DOC or DOCX format, the official ones of Word. PDF2Go It makes it easy for you to carry out this task. To do this, you can use files from your device, a link or access your Dropbox or Google Drive space.

Otherwise, you can choose the conversion format between DOC or DOCX. The first is the lifetime one, compatible with Word 2003 and earlier versions. The second is more recent, offers improvements in format, handling and security.

Optionally, you can convert a PDF using OCR technology. It is paid, but it will help you convert scanned text to format for editing. You can choose between keeping the original design or converting the content text, as well as selecting a language to facilitate OCR detection.

Adobe

If we talk about PDF, Adobe cannot be absent, the company responsible for this file format. On its official page, Adobe allows convert PDF files to Word directly from the browser. To do this, it uses its technology in the cloud of Adobe Document Cloud.

In Adobe’s words, “when you use our online PDF converter, your fonts, images and alignment they will be as you expected on Mac and Windows. The converted file is an editable Word document that you can immediately start using in Microsoft Word. “

If the previous solutions are not enough, another way to convert PDF to Word is using PDF24 Tools. Free, online and without small print. Compatible with Word and DOC / DOCX, the conversion is fast and safe.

And since it is online, it works in any current web browser, both on a smartphone and on a tablet or computer. No registration and without the need to install any additional application. Everything from the browser.

Also in Kirkwood student media